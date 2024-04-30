Rastellis.com Unveils Exciting New Subscription Model Featuring Curated and Customizable Meat Boxes

SWEDESBORO, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rastellis.com, a leading online retailer of premium meats and seafood, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated subscription model, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to enjoy their favorite cuts of meat and seafood. The new subscription service, set to debut on Tuesday, April 30th, coincides with the unveiling of the redesigned Rastellis.com website.

The new subscription service, debuting today on the revamped Rastellis.com website, provides customers with two exciting options: curated boxes and custom build-your-own boxes. With curated boxes, customers can choose from a variety of thoughtfully curated selections, each containing a combination of premium meats expertly chosen by Rastelli's culinary team. Options range from gourmet grilling to family-friendly, ensuring there's something for every palate and occasion.

For those who prefer a more personalized experience, the custom build-your-own boxes allow customers to handpick their favorite cuts of meat, creating a bespoke selection tailored to their specific tastes and dietary preferences. With a wide array of high-quality options to choose from, including grass-fed beef, organic chicken, and sustainably sourced seafood, the possibilities are endless.

The launch of the subscription service coincides with the unveiling of the redesigned Rastellis.com website, featuring a user-friendly interface, enhanced navigation, and streamlined checkout process. Customers can easily browse the selection of curated boxes, build their own custom creations, and manage their subscriptions with just a few clicks.

To celebrate the launch, Rastellis.com is offering special introductory pricing on select subscription packages for a limited time. Customers are encouraged to visit the website on April 30th to take advantage of these exclusive offers and experience the convenience and quality of the new subscription model firsthand.

For more information about Rastellis.com and to explore the new subscription offerings, visit http://www.rastellis.com

About Rastellis.com:

Now your neighborhood butcher delivers direct to your door. Premium beef, poultry, seafood, and pork are available for subscription, offering curated or custom options for delivery. Behind Rastelli's is a well-seasoned infrastructure. In the nearly fifty years since Ray Rastelli Jr. opened his first one-room butcher shop, he and his family have grown Rastelli Foods into a worldwide leader in sourcing, processing, packaging and distribution of meat and seafood. They now supply top tier steakhouses, 5-star hotels, and the U.S. Military in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Ray is a frequent guest on QVC, where Rastelli's has earned the mantle as the network's top food provider. They've opened and operated several full-service grocery markets in South Jersey. Throughout all their operations, the Rastelli family has stayed true to their founding principle: "When you connect good people with good food, great things happen. For more information visit: https://rastellis.com

