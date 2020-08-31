Rate My Teachers Announces 2020 Teacher of The Year Awards

Rate My Teachers

Aug 31, 2020, 08:36 ET

BALTIMORE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark its first full school year using a new and improved rating system, Rate My Teachers (RMT) honors teachers selected by their students as among the best.

Established in 2001, RMT is a review site used to rate K-12 and college teachers and courses. Its purpose is to help answer a single question: "what do I as a student need to know to maximize my chance of success in a given class?"  As of April 2010, over 11 million teachers have been rated in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.

Working with educational psychologists, teachers, and students themselves, at the beginning of the 2019 school year RMT relaunched with a fresh design and a new and improved survey.  In addition, moderation procedures were upgraded to keep comments civil and relevant, while still providing space for students to share their experiences.

With a full year of refreshed ratings and comments and more coming daily, RMT decided to celebrate the milestone by recognizing the best rated teachers in each state or province.  To be considered, a teacher must have an average overall rating above a 4.0, and to win, they must have the highest overall number of above average ratings.

Kevin Hollins, CEO of Rate My Teachers said, "The 2019 school year was a major milestone for Rate My Teachers.  New privacy regulations and an international audience drove significant technology upgrades, but most important was the launch of an improved survey to provide students an enhanced view of what to expect when heading into a new class.  We hope that recognizing the finest teachers will broaden awareness of the brand, and that the winners will take particular pride in having been chosen by their own students."

A total of sixty-nine teachers have been honored in four countries:

Country

Winners

United States

48

Canada

11

Australia

7

New Zealand

3

The winners are listed below:

Country

State/Province

City

Name/Subject

School

United States

Alabama

Madison

Melissa Lee

James Clemens High School

United States

Arizona

Mesa

Jed Whetten

Red Mountain High School

United States

Arkansas

Bentonville

Mitchell Lightfoot

Bentonville High School

United States

California

Torrance

Amy Altenberg

West High School

United States

Connecticut

New Haven

Allison Sanchez

James Hillhouse High School

United States

DC

Washington

Richard Lesczynski

Sidwell Friends School

United States

Delaware

Wilmington

Karima Chandler

Charter School of Wilmington

United States

Florida

Pompano Beach

Richard Nagy

Pompano Beach High School

United States

Georgia

Atlanta

Romana Trefil

Atlanta International School

United States

Hawaii

Honolulu

Carl Ackerman

Punahou School

United States

Illinois

Plainfield

Daniel J. Sourile

Plainfield South High School

United States

Indiana

Zionsville

Taylor Higgins

Zionsville Middle School

United States

Iowa

West Des Moines

Pamela Walsh

Valley High School

United States

Iowa

Davenport

Steve Baldry

West High School

United States

Kansas

Shawnee Mission

Kyle Miesner

Indian Hills Middle School

United States

Kentucky

Louisville

John Lanham

Eastern High School

United States

Kentucky

Louisville

Matt Gillum

Eastern High School

United States

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

Mark Ebarb

Dutchtown High School

United States

Maine

Bath

Andrew Kenny

Morse High School

United States

Maine

Poland

Julie Rinehart

Poland Seminary High School

United States

Maryland

Bethesda

Jenny Mey

Bethesda Chevy Chase High School

United States

Massachusetts

Brockton

Yuen Chan

Brockton High School

United States

Michigan

Grand Rapids

Adriel Morgan

Godwin Heights Senior High School

United States

Minnesota

Plymouth

Bruce Wilson

Wayzata High School

United States

Minnesota

Stillwater

Matt Kiedrowski

Stillwater Area High School

United States

Minnesota

Wayzata

Matthew Rohweder

Wayzata East Middle School

United States

Missouri

Springfield

Kindra Neal

Parkview High School

United States

Nebraska

Omaha

Megan Han

Marian High School

United States

Nevada

Reno

Adam Khan

Rainshadow Community Charter High School

United States

New Jersey

Oakhurst

Joseph R. Maffei

Ocean Township High School

United States

New York

New York

Harold Stephan

Stuyvesant High School

United States

North Carolina

Cary

Anthony Pluchino

Green Hope High School

United States

Ohio

Mentor

Colin Kelly

Mentor High School

United States

Ohio

Springboro

Sarah Benedict

Springboro High School

United States

Oklahoma

Edmond

Jordan Gotcher

Memorial High School

United States

Oregon

Beaverton

John C. Leitner

Health & Science School

United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Mark Matusiak

Fox Chapel Area High School

United States

Rhode Island

Barrington

Anthony Borgueta

Barrington Middle School

United States

South Carolina

Irmo

Uma Purohit

Dutch Fork High School

United States

South Dakota

Brookings

Richard Ganci

Brookings High School

United States

Tennessee

Soddy Daisy

Ashton Freeman

Soddy Daisy High School

United States

Tennessee

Oak Ridge

Michael Spirko

Oak Ridge High School

United States

Texas

Allen

Patricia A Doyle

Allen High School

United States

Utah

Sandy

Sean Evensen

Indian Hills Middle School

United States

Virginia

Alexandria

James Linza

Hayfield Secondary

United States

Washington

Sammamish

Jizhen Tang

Skyline High School

United States

Wisconsin

De Pere

Molly Rockstroh

De Pere High School

United States

Wisconsin

Germantown

Wesley Hoopes

Germantown High School

New Zealand

Auckland

North Shore

Annette Fourie

Murrays Bay Intermediate

New Zealand

Bay Of Plenty

Rotorua

Paul Johnson

John Paul College

New Zealand

Wellington

Wellington

Oliver Baxter

Wellington College

Canada

Alberta

Calgary

Adam Elford

St. Helena School

Canada

British Columbia

New Westminster

Joshua Assim

New Westminster Secondary School

Canada

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Eugene Kaminsky

Shaftesbury High School

Canada

Manitoba

Brandon

Kyleigh Bromley

Vincent Massey High School

Canada

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Paul Bryant

Shaftesbury High School

Canada

Manitoba

Stonewall

Richard Trotter

Stonewall Collegiate

Canada

New Brunswick

Dalhousie

Serge Doucet

Ecole Aux Quatre Vents

Canada

Nova Scotia

Halifax

Tony Jarjoura

Citadel High School

Canada

Ontario

Hamilton

Jeff Dumitru

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School

Canada

Quebec

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Janos Varga

John Abbott College

Canada

Saskatchewan

Regina

Sharon Rilling

Regina Christian School

Australia

Australian Capital Territory

Red Hill

Stephen Gersbach

Canberra Grammar School

Australia

New South Wales

Sydney

Andrew Phillip

University Of Sydney

Australia

Queensland

Gold Coast

Garrett Fitzgerald

Marymount College

Australia

South Australia

Adelaide

Luke Wesselingh

Adelaide High School

Australia

Victoria

Ivanhoe

John Fitzherbert

Ivanhoe Girls' Grammar School

Australia

Western Australia

Subiaco

Ray Driehuis

Perth Modern School

Australia

Western Australia

Rockingham Dc

Rochelle Musni

Tranby College

Rate My Teachers (RMT) is a review site where students in grades K-12 and college can rate teachers and courses.  Since being established in 2001, users have contributed over 11 million reviews.  Today, RMT serves students in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.  For more information, please visit www.ratemyteachers.com.

