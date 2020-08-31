Rate My Teachers Announces 2020 Teacher of The Year Awards

BALTIMORE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark its first full school year using a new and improved rating system, Rate My Teachers (RMT) honors teachers selected by their students as among the best.

Established in 2001, RMT is a review site used to rate K-12 and college teachers and courses. Its purpose is to help answer a single question: "what do I as a student need to know to maximize my chance of success in a given class?" As of April 2010, over 11 million teachers have been rated in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.

Working with educational psychologists, teachers, and students themselves, at the beginning of the 2019 school year RMT relaunched with a fresh design and a new and improved survey. In addition, moderation procedures were upgraded to keep comments civil and relevant, while still providing space for students to share their experiences.

With a full year of refreshed ratings and comments and more coming daily, RMT decided to celebrate the milestone by recognizing the best rated teachers in each state or province. To be considered, a teacher must have an average overall rating above a 4.0, and to win, they must have the highest overall number of above average ratings.

Kevin Hollins, CEO of Rate My Teachers said, "The 2019 school year was a major milestone for Rate My Teachers. New privacy regulations and an international audience drove significant technology upgrades, but most important was the launch of an improved survey to provide students an enhanced view of what to expect when heading into a new class. We hope that recognizing the finest teachers will broaden awareness of the brand, and that the winners will take particular pride in having been chosen by their own students."

A total of sixty-nine teachers have been honored in four countries:

Country Winners United States 48 Canada 11 Australia 7 New Zealand 3

The winners are listed below:

Country State/Province City Name/Subject School United States Alabama Madison Melissa Lee James Clemens High School United States Arizona Mesa Jed Whetten Red Mountain High School United States Arkansas Bentonville Mitchell Lightfoot Bentonville High School United States California Torrance Amy Altenberg West High School United States Connecticut New Haven Allison Sanchez James Hillhouse High School United States DC Washington Richard Lesczynski Sidwell Friends School United States Delaware Wilmington Karima Chandler Charter School of Wilmington United States Florida Pompano Beach Richard Nagy Pompano Beach High School United States Georgia Atlanta Romana Trefil Atlanta International School United States Hawaii Honolulu Carl Ackerman Punahou School United States Illinois Plainfield Daniel J. Sourile Plainfield South High School United States Indiana Zionsville Taylor Higgins Zionsville Middle School United States Iowa West Des Moines Pamela Walsh Valley High School United States Iowa Davenport Steve Baldry West High School United States Kansas Shawnee Mission Kyle Miesner Indian Hills Middle School United States Kentucky Louisville John Lanham Eastern High School United States Kentucky Louisville Matt Gillum Eastern High School United States Louisiana Baton Rouge Mark Ebarb Dutchtown High School United States Maine Bath Andrew Kenny Morse High School United States Maine Poland Julie Rinehart Poland Seminary High School United States Maryland Bethesda Jenny Mey Bethesda Chevy Chase High School United States Massachusetts Brockton Yuen Chan Brockton High School United States Michigan Grand Rapids Adriel Morgan Godwin Heights Senior High School United States Minnesota Plymouth Bruce Wilson Wayzata High School United States Minnesota Stillwater Matt Kiedrowski Stillwater Area High School United States Minnesota Wayzata Matthew Rohweder Wayzata East Middle School United States Missouri Springfield Kindra Neal Parkview High School United States Nebraska Omaha Megan Han Marian High School United States Nevada Reno Adam Khan Rainshadow Community Charter High School United States New Jersey Oakhurst Joseph R. Maffei Ocean Township High School United States New York New York Harold Stephan Stuyvesant High School United States North Carolina Cary Anthony Pluchino Green Hope High School United States Ohio Mentor Colin Kelly Mentor High School United States Ohio Springboro Sarah Benedict Springboro High School United States Oklahoma Edmond Jordan Gotcher Memorial High School United States Oregon Beaverton John C. Leitner Health & Science School United States Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mark Matusiak Fox Chapel Area High School United States Rhode Island Barrington Anthony Borgueta Barrington Middle School United States South Carolina Irmo Uma Purohit Dutch Fork High School United States South Dakota Brookings Richard Ganci Brookings High School United States Tennessee Soddy Daisy Ashton Freeman Soddy Daisy High School United States Tennessee Oak Ridge Michael Spirko Oak Ridge High School United States Texas Allen Patricia A Doyle Allen High School United States Utah Sandy Sean Evensen Indian Hills Middle School United States Virginia Alexandria James Linza Hayfield Secondary United States Washington Sammamish Jizhen Tang Skyline High School United States Wisconsin De Pere Molly Rockstroh De Pere High School United States Wisconsin Germantown Wesley Hoopes Germantown High School New Zealand Auckland North Shore Annette Fourie Murrays Bay Intermediate New Zealand Bay Of Plenty Rotorua Paul Johnson John Paul College New Zealand Wellington Wellington Oliver Baxter Wellington College Canada Alberta Calgary Adam Elford St. Helena School Canada British Columbia New Westminster Joshua Assim New Westminster Secondary School Canada Manitoba Winnipeg Eugene Kaminsky Shaftesbury High School Canada Manitoba Brandon Kyleigh Bromley Vincent Massey High School Canada Manitoba Winnipeg Paul Bryant Shaftesbury High School Canada Manitoba Stonewall Richard Trotter Stonewall Collegiate Canada New Brunswick Dalhousie Serge Doucet Ecole Aux Quatre Vents Canada Nova Scotia Halifax Tony Jarjoura Citadel High School Canada Ontario Hamilton Jeff Dumitru Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School Canada Quebec Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Janos Varga John Abbott College Canada Saskatchewan Regina Sharon Rilling Regina Christian School Australia Australian Capital Territory Red Hill Stephen Gersbach Canberra Grammar School Australia New South Wales Sydney Andrew Phillip University Of Sydney Australia Queensland Gold Coast Garrett Fitzgerald Marymount College Australia South Australia Adelaide Luke Wesselingh Adelaide High School Australia Victoria Ivanhoe John Fitzherbert Ivanhoe Girls' Grammar School Australia Western Australia Subiaco Ray Driehuis Perth Modern School Australia Western Australia Rockingham Dc Rochelle Musni Tranby College

