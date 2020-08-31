Rate My Teachers Announces 2020 Teacher of The Year Awards
Aug 31, 2020, 08:36 ET
BALTIMORE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark its first full school year using a new and improved rating system, Rate My Teachers (RMT) honors teachers selected by their students as among the best.
Established in 2001, RMT is a review site used to rate K-12 and college teachers and courses. Its purpose is to help answer a single question: "what do I as a student need to know to maximize my chance of success in a given class?" As of April 2010, over 11 million teachers have been rated in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.
Working with educational psychologists, teachers, and students themselves, at the beginning of the 2019 school year RMT relaunched with a fresh design and a new and improved survey. In addition, moderation procedures were upgraded to keep comments civil and relevant, while still providing space for students to share their experiences.
With a full year of refreshed ratings and comments and more coming daily, RMT decided to celebrate the milestone by recognizing the best rated teachers in each state or province. To be considered, a teacher must have an average overall rating above a 4.0, and to win, they must have the highest overall number of above average ratings.
Kevin Hollins, CEO of Rate My Teachers said, "The 2019 school year was a major milestone for Rate My Teachers. New privacy regulations and an international audience drove significant technology upgrades, but most important was the launch of an improved survey to provide students an enhanced view of what to expect when heading into a new class. We hope that recognizing the finest teachers will broaden awareness of the brand, and that the winners will take particular pride in having been chosen by their own students."
A total of sixty-nine teachers have been honored in four countries:
|
Country
|
Winners
|
United States
|
48
|
Canada
|
11
|
Australia
|
7
|
New Zealand
|
3
The winners are listed below:
|
Country
|
State/Province
|
City
|
Name/Subject
|
School
|
United States
|
Alabama
|
Madison
|
Melissa Lee
|
James Clemens High School
|
United States
|
Arizona
|
Mesa
|
Jed Whetten
|
Red Mountain High School
|
United States
|
Arkansas
|
Bentonville
|
Mitchell Lightfoot
|
Bentonville High School
|
United States
|
California
|
Torrance
|
Amy Altenberg
|
West High School
|
United States
|
Connecticut
|
New Haven
|
Allison Sanchez
|
James Hillhouse High School
|
United States
|
DC
|
Washington
|
Richard Lesczynski
|
Sidwell Friends School
|
United States
|
Delaware
|
Wilmington
|
Karima Chandler
|
Charter School of Wilmington
|
United States
|
Florida
|
Pompano Beach
|
Richard Nagy
|
Pompano Beach High School
|
United States
|
Georgia
|
Atlanta
|
Romana Trefil
|
Atlanta International School
|
United States
|
Hawaii
|
Honolulu
|
Carl Ackerman
|
Punahou School
|
United States
|
Illinois
|
Plainfield
|
Daniel J. Sourile
|
Plainfield South High School
|
United States
|
Indiana
|
Zionsville
|
Taylor Higgins
|
Zionsville Middle School
|
United States
|
Iowa
|
West Des Moines
|
Pamela Walsh
|
Valley High School
|
United States
|
Iowa
|
Davenport
|
Steve Baldry
|
West High School
|
United States
|
Kansas
|
Shawnee Mission
|
Kyle Miesner
|
Indian Hills Middle School
|
United States
|
Kentucky
|
Louisville
|
John Lanham
|
Eastern High School
|
United States
|
Kentucky
|
Louisville
|
Matt Gillum
|
Eastern High School
|
United States
|
Louisiana
|
Baton Rouge
|
Mark Ebarb
|
Dutchtown High School
|
United States
|
Maine
|
Bath
|
Andrew Kenny
|
Morse High School
|
United States
|
Maine
|
Poland
|
Julie Rinehart
|
Poland Seminary High School
|
United States
|
Maryland
|
Bethesda
|
Jenny Mey
|
Bethesda Chevy Chase High School
|
United States
|
Massachusetts
|
Brockton
|
Yuen Chan
|
Brockton High School
|
United States
|
Michigan
|
Grand Rapids
|
Adriel Morgan
|
Godwin Heights Senior High School
|
United States
|
Minnesota
|
Plymouth
|
Bruce Wilson
|
Wayzata High School
|
United States
|
Minnesota
|
Stillwater
|
Matt Kiedrowski
|
Stillwater Area High School
|
United States
|
Minnesota
|
Wayzata
|
Matthew Rohweder
|
Wayzata East Middle School
|
United States
|
Missouri
|
Springfield
|
Kindra Neal
|
Parkview High School
|
United States
|
Nebraska
|
Omaha
|
Megan Han
|
Marian High School
|
United States
|
Nevada
|
Reno
|
Adam Khan
|
Rainshadow Community Charter High School
|
United States
|
New Jersey
|
Oakhurst
|
Joseph R. Maffei
|
Ocean Township High School
|
United States
|
New York
|
New York
|
Harold Stephan
|
Stuyvesant High School
|
United States
|
North Carolina
|
Cary
|
Anthony Pluchino
|
Green Hope High School
|
United States
|
Ohio
|
Mentor
|
Colin Kelly
|
Mentor High School
|
United States
|
Ohio
|
Springboro
|
Sarah Benedict
|
Springboro High School
|
United States
|
Oklahoma
|
Edmond
|
Jordan Gotcher
|
Memorial High School
|
United States
|
Oregon
|
Beaverton
|
John C. Leitner
|
Health & Science School
|
United States
|
Pennsylvania
|
Pittsburgh
|
Mark Matusiak
|
Fox Chapel Area High School
|
United States
|
Rhode Island
|
Barrington
|
Anthony Borgueta
|
Barrington Middle School
|
United States
|
South Carolina
|
Irmo
|
Uma Purohit
|
Dutch Fork High School
|
United States
|
South Dakota
|
Brookings
|
Richard Ganci
|
Brookings High School
|
United States
|
Tennessee
|
Soddy Daisy
|
Ashton Freeman
|
Soddy Daisy High School
|
United States
|
Tennessee
|
Oak Ridge
|
Michael Spirko
|
Oak Ridge High School
|
United States
|
Texas
|
Allen
|
Patricia A Doyle
|
Allen High School
|
United States
|
Utah
|
Sandy
|
Sean Evensen
|
Indian Hills Middle School
|
United States
|
Virginia
|
Alexandria
|
James Linza
|
Hayfield Secondary
|
United States
|
Washington
|
Sammamish
|
Jizhen Tang
|
Skyline High School
|
United States
|
Wisconsin
|
De Pere
|
Molly Rockstroh
|
De Pere High School
|
United States
|
Wisconsin
|
Germantown
|
Wesley Hoopes
|
Germantown High School
|
New Zealand
|
Auckland
|
North Shore
|
Annette Fourie
|
Murrays Bay Intermediate
|
New Zealand
|
Bay Of Plenty
|
Rotorua
|
Paul Johnson
|
John Paul College
|
New Zealand
|
Wellington
|
Wellington
|
Oliver Baxter
|
Wellington College
|
Canada
|
Alberta
|
Calgary
|
Adam Elford
|
St. Helena School
|
Canada
|
British Columbia
|
New Westminster
|
Joshua Assim
|
New Westminster Secondary School
|
Canada
|
Manitoba
|
Winnipeg
|
Eugene Kaminsky
|
Shaftesbury High School
|
Canada
|
Manitoba
|
Brandon
|
Kyleigh Bromley
|
Vincent Massey High School
|
Canada
|
Manitoba
|
Winnipeg
|
Paul Bryant
|
Shaftesbury High School
|
Canada
|
Manitoba
|
Stonewall
|
Richard Trotter
|
Stonewall Collegiate
|
Canada
|
New Brunswick
|
Dalhousie
|
Serge Doucet
|
Ecole Aux Quatre Vents
|
Canada
|
Nova Scotia
|
Halifax
|
Tony Jarjoura
|
Citadel High School
|
Canada
|
Ontario
|
Hamilton
|
Jeff Dumitru
|
Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School
|
Canada
|
Quebec
|
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|
Janos Varga
|
John Abbott College
|
Canada
|
Saskatchewan
|
Regina
|
Sharon Rilling
|
Regina Christian School
|
Australia
|
Australian Capital Territory
|
Red Hill
|
Stephen Gersbach
|
Canberra Grammar School
|
Australia
|
New South Wales
|
Sydney
|
Andrew Phillip
|
University Of Sydney
|
Australia
|
Queensland
|
Gold Coast
|
Garrett Fitzgerald
|
Marymount College
|
Australia
|
South Australia
|
Adelaide
|
Luke Wesselingh
|
Adelaide High School
|
Australia
|
Victoria
|
Ivanhoe
|
John Fitzherbert
|
Ivanhoe Girls' Grammar School
|
Australia
|
Western Australia
|
Subiaco
|
Ray Driehuis
|
Perth Modern School
|
Australia
|
Western Australia
|
Rockingham Dc
|
Rochelle Musni
|
Tranby College
Rate My Teachers (RMT) is a review site where students in grades K-12 and college can rate teachers and courses. Since being established in 2001, users have contributed over 11 million reviews. Today, RMT serves students in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.ratemyteachers.com.
