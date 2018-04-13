"After declining steadily throughout 2017 and into January of 2018, the rate of IT job growth edged up slightly in March," stated Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "While pleased we have seen a reversal in the downward trajectory, the rate of IT job growth still remains anemic. Given that demand for many IT skill set remains strong, the obstacles to job growth has been a limited supply of talent further exacerbated by a restrictive immigration agenda of the current administration," added Roberts.

For the complete April. 2018 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/April2018Index.pdf

About TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rate-of-it-job-growth-edges-up-300629761.html

SOURCE TechServe Alliance

Related Links

http://www.techservealliance.org

