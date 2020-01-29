RateGain and Leonardo Partner to Revolutionize Hotel Content Distribution on a Global Scale

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain, a leader in providing SaaS products for travel and hospitality, today announced a multi-year partnership with Leonardo to revolutionize hotel distribution on a global scale.

Leonardo, a Jonas Hospitality company, is a leading provider of technology solutions that help people have better travel experiences. The company's core technology has been trusted by the world's largest hospitality brands and technology companies to manage, distribute, and display hotel images for two decades.

For Leonardo, this partnership will result in a significant expansion of its hotel image distribution service to an additional 1500+ demand channels that RateGain powers – creating more opportunities for customers to increase bookings and revenue.

"We've been working on this partnership for some time now, and today, we're thrilled to be able to share the news publicly with our customers and the industry as a whole. I'm confident that together, Leonardo and RateGain will revolutionize hotel content distribution and provide our joint customers the reach and consistency they have been asking for. RateGain's expansive network and technology, paired with our content and smart distribution technology, unlocks significant revenue generating opportunities for our mutual customers," says Mark Charlinski, CEO, Leonardo.

RateGain- with the largest network of demand partners, including OTAs, meta-search engines, and all of the GDSs will help hotel and hotel chains to deliver high quality, accurately matched hotel images with copyright data management to their extensive network. This content, along with RateGain's already extensive dynamic content offering will increase booking conversions and revenue for customers.

"Leonardo has been a leader in providing hotel image management and distribution technology to the travel industry for many years now. This partnership represents our commitment to continued growth and offering our customers enhanced solutions that unlock more revenue generating opportunities - seamlessly distributing images to booking channels is one of those opportunities that is now possible with Leonardo as a trusted partner," said Chinmai Sharma, President-Distribution, RateGain.

Together, the companies are revolutionizing distribution, offering hotels the most extensive rate and image distribution solution, one that is unmatched in the industry today.

Hotels that partner with Leonardo and RateGain will benefit from:

50 combined years of technology expertise

Content accuracy and brand integrity

Increased revenue from third-party channels

Less time and money spent manually uploading to multiple extranets

World-class support and Industry Leading SLAs

About Leonardo

Leonardo helps hotels attract more bookings and revenue and contributes to better travel experiences by making it easier for guests to select the hotels that meet their needs and expectations. Leonardo has been a hospitality market leader for 20 years and has engaged partnerships with global hotel chains, leading travel websites and thousands of hotel properties. For more information about Leonardo, visit leonardo.com

About RateGain:

RateGain is the leading provider of SaaS products, which help travel, and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement.

