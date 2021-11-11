RateGain launches Content.AI, an end-to-end AI platform for hotels to make content management seamless

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced today the launch of Content.AI, a self-serve SaaS solution powered by AI to help hotels manage, optimize, enhance as well as distribute content across demand partners to solve for higher conversions.

Since the beginning of 2021, RateGain has been launching AI-powered solutions focused on helping hotels get more control on guest acquisition and help them drive recovery. While the first half of 2021 focused on providing solutions that helped the industry forecast more accurately in the absence of consistent historical data, RateGain is now focusing to help hotels improve conversions across all channels by delivering a consistent brand experience.

As travel comes back, potential guests are looking at online channels and hotels to provide accurate information about room amenities, health and hygiene standards as well as the overall experience. According to a recent study by McKinsey, in the post-pandemic world, guests are more likely to provide extreme feedback in case the stay does not meet their expectations; making it more critical for hotels to communicate the right experience across all channels.

With Content.AI, hotels of every size get a platform that helps them solve the three-pronged challenge of completeness, consistency and conversions. Hotels and hotel chains have struggled in maintaining high-quality content about all the properties at one place and the process has involved multiple teams managing components of contents while working across disparate demand partners – making it extremely difficult to collate, update and manage the data.

This inconsistent content is manually updated across each demand partner's extranet and the repetitive process introduces errors, which makes information on demand partners incorrect, incomplete and inconsistent.

Content.AI solves all of these problems to improve conversions

Augmentation allows hotels to improve the level of content with minimum manual intervention and effort

Uses AI to prioritize which content should hotels update first to drive more conversions

Edit, Enhance and Optimize images to communicate the best experience to the prospective guests

Auto-tag images for easy identification and categorization by demand partners to improve SEO

One-click distribution to demand partners saving hours of effort in updating content

Hotels of all sizes now have complete control on driving more conversions by augmenting, optimizing and distributing high-quality content across all demand partners as well as through RateGain's Martech offerings of BCV and myhotelshop; giving them the ability to have a 360-degree approach to unlock new revenue.

Commenting on the launch, Bhanu Chopra, Founder, RateGain, said, "Trust is the most critical criteria for winning over guests in the new normal, and consistently providing high-quality content across all customer touch points is no longer an option for hotels and a necessity to improve retention and conversions. For most of the last decade, content management has been an extremely time consuming operational task which has not been related to conversions, however, with the share of digital bookings increasing and the guest being more aware, hotels would need to solve this quickly and Content. is the only end-to-end platform to facilitate that."

About RateGain

RateGain is a global provider of SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry, offering travel and hospitality solutions that unlock new revenue every day. We are one of the largest aggregators of data points in the world for the hospitality and travel industry (Source: Phocuswright Report). For more information visit https://www.rategain.com

