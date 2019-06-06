RateGain Partners With OYO Hotels & Homes

LONDON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain today announced a strategic global partnership with OYO Hotels & Homes, the world's 6th largest chain of hotels, homes, and living spaces to extend its distribution platform RezGain to OYO. RateGain will enable OYO to leverage RezGain to make the OYO inventory available on 700+ OTA's across more than 80 countries.

Through this strategic partnership, RateGain will provide distribution to OYO to reach global and regional demand channels to spur its expansion. It will also support OYO's efforts to standardize across its vast portfolio and increase its reach worldwide by offering access to new channels, and to drive innovation in distribution by testing next generation distribution technologies that will help hotel chains like OYO in optimizing their distribution while dramatically shortening their time-to-market.

With connections to over 287 global demand partners, 600 long-tail OTAs, TMCs, all major GDS systems and wholesalers, RateGain provides hospitality industry with the world's largest distribution ecosystem.

Commenting on the development Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain, said, "We are excited to work with the dynamic OYO Hotels & Homes teams and support their mission to increase occupancy and revenue by bringing quality living spaces to a billion plus people with our distribution platform. Hence, enabling their efforts to expand their network to new channels and marketplaces across the globe. We are thrilled about partnering with another hospitality innovator to market test the next generation of distribution solutions, which will leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to redefine what distribution looks like."

Talking about the partnership, Abhinav Sinha, Global Chief Operating Officer, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, "We are excited to have RateGain as our global distribution technology partner and to support us in our endeavors of reaching out to travelers across the world. We selected RateGain's distribution platform after evaluating multiple solutions because of their cutting-edge features offered and the comprehensiveness of the distribution capability. At OYO, our mission is to create a perfect space in every place by ensuring the best possible experience for our guests, and having RateGain as a strategic distribution partner supports this vision."

With 1,26,000+ hospitality clients and enabling 5m+ transactions per year, RateGain is a leader in hospitality distribution landscape. The distribution platform consisting of RezGain channel management and DHISCO, enabling hospitality distribution across all continents from independent hotels to all major hotels chains.

About RateGain:

RateGain is the #1 provider of SaaS products helping more than 12,000+ customers including every Fortune 500 travel and hospitality company make more revenue every day. For more information, visit www.rategain.com.

About OYO Hotels and Homes:

OYO is the world's 6th largest hotel chain and the world's fastest growing chain of hotels, homes & spaces! With @Leisure Group joining the chain, OYO today has more than 45,000-holiday homes, footprints in more than 800 cities across 24 countries. For more information, visit https://www.oyorooms.com/.

