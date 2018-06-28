RateGenius will donate $1 to Wounded Warrior Project for every application in July

This pledge will continue for the entire month of July; celebrating our independence by serving those who served to protect our freedom.

Chris Brown, the CEO of rateGenius, said, "If this is as successful as we think it's going to be, it's something that we will continue to do in the future, both for Wounded Warrior Project and for other amazing organizations like it. It is the responsibility of every American to do what we can to help out our service members. Not only are we proud to contribute to this great cause, but we also support our Veterans every day by employing many who have faithfully served our country."

RateGenius prides itself on its consistent practice of saving its customers money. In addition, the company is proud to help others in alternative ways, working with a number of local, regional, and national organizations such as: Crawl for Cancer, Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Animal Center, Hurricane Harvey Relief, Wreaths for Vets, and now Wounded Warrior Project.

This is just one facet of rateGenius' ambitious philanthropic goals, and the company looks forward to continue making an impact on its local, state, national, and global community.

