RateLinx Radar Track & Trace Provides Context for Better Decisions

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RateLinx, the only leading supply chain software and data services company with an integrated Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) technology platform, announced it has updated the proprietary algorithms that predict estimated delivery dates, along with additional alerting capabilities for its Radar Track & Trace solution. In addition, RateLinx has integrated the tracking data with its Intelligent Invoice Management (IIM) data to provide advanced analytics that reveal the financial impact of the shipping service received.

"Companies are looking for a tracking solution to support on-time deliveries to their consumers and alert them to missed pickups. Radar Track & Trace provides that and more," said RateLinx President and Founder Shannon Vaillancourt. "Only Radar Track & Trace provides context to the 'dots' on the map. With our integration and cleansing engine pulling the order, item, and shipment information together, our customers have complete visibility not only to avoid late shipments but also to understand what's really going on in their supply chain, so they can make better decisions more quickly."

Advanced Alerts and Recommendations Prevent Late Deliveries

Radar Track & Trace monitors orders before they are picked up by the carrier and alerts customers if orders are in danger of being late. Unlike other tracking solutions, Radar Track & Trace data is integrated with the customer's TMS planning function to ensure that the carrier pick-up date and the service or mode selected will allow the shipment to meet the Must Arrive by Date (MABD). If there is an issue, Radar Track & Trace proactively identifies the most cost-effective way to expedite the shipment with service- and mode-specific recommendations to prevent a late delivery.

Financial Impact of the Service

In addition to preventing late deliveries, the RateLinx solution provides insights that other load tracking software cannot. Because Radar Track & Trace data is integrated with the carrier invoice in IIM, advanced analytics are available around the financial impact of the service and related upstream data about the service itself such as when the order was placed, planned, tendered, and when pickup was requested. RateLinx is also able to obtain data from all carriers for 100% carrier onboarding by using a range of technology options (GPS/ELD, API, EDI, etc.). With this breadth of real-time data intelligence across all carriers, companies have a complete picture of how their supply chain is performing so better decisions can be made – and made quickly – for planning and execution.

45 Days to Better Tracking and Analytics

Radar Track & Trace can be used for end-to-end domestic and international supply chain visibility for all modes including truckload, less than truckload, parcel, air, ocean, rail, courier, etc. at any volume. Temperature tracking is also available. Customers can subscribe to real-time text or email alerts to be notified of specific shipment details that are most important to them. Solutions can be implemented within 45 days and without the need to engage internal IT resources.

About RateLinx

RateLinx (ratelinx.com) helps companies access the right data to gain complete supply chain visibility and build a world class logistics strategy through Integrated Data IntelligenceSM. A leading supply chain software and services company with the only integrated Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) technology platform, RateLinx uses a data-first approach called Logistics in 3D to diagnose the underlying problem and then develop and deploy a tailored solution. By integrating a customer's data from multiple streams in real time to build the data foundation, specific problems can be accurately diagnosed to ensure the solution developed will fully solve the problem when deployed. The RateLinx data services are comprised of Radar Track & TraceSM and Intelligent Invoice ManagementSM, which provide advanced analytics to reveal the financial impact of the service. ShipLinx TMS anchors the data foundation and complements existing transportation management systems to solve even the most challenging supply chain problems. RateLinx was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, WI. Read more about RateLinx's innovative data-first approach at ratelinx.com/blog.

