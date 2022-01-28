RateMyAgent Announces 2022 Agent of the Year Award Winners

The National Winner 2022 US Agent of the Year is:

LuAnn Shikasho, EXP Realty of California

The awards represent excellent customer service and celebrate agents who have created remarkable client experiences. This is the first industry-wide, brokerage-agnostic awards program based primarily on client satisfaction and quality review data, instead of transaction and sales volume alone. It's an important next step in changing the focus to improving the consumer experience and collectively raising the real estate bar together.

"The US Agent of the Year Awards continue to expand in its second year. Despite the pandemic and unprecedented market conditions, agents showed up for their clients like never before as evidenced by the quantity and quality of reviews. We're thrilled to shine a spotlight on these incredible award winners," said Mark Armstrong, RateMyAgent co-founder and executive director.

Access the full list of winners by National Top 100, Regional Top 20 and State Top 10 here .

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the country's largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com

Imagery and branding available: https://company-90559.frontify.com/d/YzK9Gs3uRH0g/agent-of-the-year

SOURCE RateMyAgent