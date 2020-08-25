RateMyAgent Closes Funding Round

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RateMyAgent, an agent review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals to generate, aggregate, and syndicate client reviews, today announced it has closed a very successful capital raising of USD $7M ($10M AUD) funding round to ensure it has the capital to continue its impressive growth in the U.S. market.

These monies will predominantly be used to build the U.S. sales and support team to maintain the steady growth and also maintain a high quality of customer care and training. In addition to the additional funding, Co-Founder Mark Armstrong has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer to focus on U.S. strategy and growth.

"We are delighted with our continued success in the U.S. and the recent funding round allows us to deliver on our commitment to support great agents and make them truly undisruptable," said Mark Armstrong, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of RateMyAgent. "This is an exciting moment for our company, and I look forward to focusing my effort on expanding this market."

Savvy agents understand the power of third-party validation and social proof. Therefore, client reviews are a critical component of any digital strategy. From ranking in search to establishing professional credibility, RateMyAgent simplifies the process and maximizes reach across all digital platforms such as social media, ad networks, and websites. Agents can focus their effort on delivering incredible consumer experiences and allow the automated platform to ensure transparency for future clients.

RateMyAgent is endorsed by the 2019 REACH program by the National Association of Realtors®

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the country's largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com

