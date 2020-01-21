RateMyAgent Continues to Stack Its Leadership Bench

"As the CEO, I know one of the most important decisions I can make is to hire experts, the people who know and understand the market and people we wish to serve," said Mark Armstrong, co-founder and chief executive officer of RateMyAgent. "Both Paula and Molly have incredible reputations, are highly respected and embody our core values of being customer obsessed and able to hustle together in a fast-paced environment."

Paula got her start in real estate nearly eleven years ago when she served as the association executive for the Mid-Carolina Regional Association of Realtors. She concurrently oversaw a for- profit corporation, a subsidiary of the Association - the Pinehurst Southern Pines Area MLS. She learned the ins and outs of the real estate industry and was able to apply her vision and determination as the customer service and sales executive covering the Southeast for Centralized Showing Service and subsequently ShowingTime. All challenges were met with exceptional results. Paula also served as a Sergeant in the United States Airforce as an Air Medic.

"I've coordinated rescue missions from air," said Paula Nash, vice president of sales of RateMyAgent, "so I can certainly build a successful sales team for a product and company I believe in. When it comes to technologies that excite me, the RateMyAgent reviews platform is simply a no-brainer. Agents have already done the hard work, so it's time to share their value with the world and pull their reviews together in one place."

Molly McKinley, a celebrated branding and marketing mind, got her start in real estate as vice president of corporate marketing and communication at Adwerx. She has assisted numerous companies of all sizes, in her award-winning, twenty-five year career, such as Adobe, IBM, Relola and First. She is also actively engaged with her own brands, Intentionalities and the intentional marketing agency, Redtail Creative. She's driven by creating exceptional consumer experiences and is committed to building purpose-filled brand strategies.

"RateMyAgent has all the right ingredients to becoming a beloved brand in the U.S.," said Molly McKinley, vice president of brand strategy for RateMyAgent. "The team deeply cares about real estate agents and seeks to celebrate the excellence that will continue to make them relevant and Undisruptable regardless of the shifts taking place in our industry. This is a project I'm ready to dig into and is well aligned with everything that I care about."

Savvy agents understand the power of third-party validation and social proof. Therefore, client reviews are a critical component of any digital strategy. From ranking in search to establishing professional credibility, RateMyAgent simplifies the process and maximizes reach across all digital platforms such as social media, ad networks, and websites. Agents can focus their effort on delivering incredible consumer experiences and allow the automated platform to ensure transparency for future clients.

RateMyAgent is endorsed by the 2019 REACH program by the National Association of Realtors®

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the countries largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com.

