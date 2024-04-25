Rater, the Anti-Catfishing Social App, Announces Launch Across the Nation

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rater has garnered significant initial traction with early testers and members. They are enjoying our easy to navigate app design and 'Radar by Rater' IRL mixers in California. After a successful soft launch on the west coast, our platform is now ready to officially launch nationwide.

Rater App Preview

Our single's social app was created in response to pervasive catfishing and romance scams rampant across all dating apps. Nicole Drew, our Founder & CEO, has a vested interest in changing things. She shares, "After being scammed in 2018, I found there were absolutely no precautions taken by the dating platforms. Nor did I find an avenue to use my voice to warn other potential victims."

We offer our members advanced trust & safety measures to protect against sex offenders and violent felons through checks in the member onboarding. In addition to this, we use AI powered ID and photo verification, and our unique user to user human experience rating system. The target goal is to completely eliminate any incidence of overt catfishing off the Rater platform.

We attribute our success thus far to profound brand recognition with the IRL 'Radar by Rater' mixer differentiation, online dating industry PR acknowledgment, and strategic partnerships with IDMerit and BrightCheck.

For a limited time, Rater is offering a 7-day trial for Go Premium memberships. Go Premium offers unlimited daily swipes, full access to the rating results on all members, VIP access to the 'Radar by Rater' IRL mixers and 'see who likes you first' feature. Coming in Q2 2024 is 'Rater Direct Message', which will allow Go Premium members to skip the matching and go directly to requesting messaging with someone of interest.

We expect to hit the 100,000 member mark within months by uniting serious and authentic daters seeking a safe, meaningful connection.

The Rater app is available on The App Store and Google Play . For more information on our background and current offerings, please visit Raterdownload .

About Rater

Rater launched in early 2023 as the only single's social app wholly focused on user authenticity and eliminating catfishing thru AI verification and human experience. Passionate about bringing people together, we uniquely offer real life alternatives for singles with our brand hosted 'Radar by Rater' pop up mixer series; as well as, the in-app user generated events module.

Media Contact:

Nicole Drew

650-670-7448

[email protected]

SOURCE Rater