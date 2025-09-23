rater8 Launches raVE to Help Healthcare Providers Master Visibility in the AI Search Era

Healthtech Platform Ensures Medical Practices Can Stay Visible, Credible, and Trustworthy to Patients as Generative AI Increasingly Shapes Healthcare Choices

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- rater8, the leader in healthcare reputation management, today announced the official launch of the rater8 Visibility Engine (raVE), a platform designed to help healthcare organizations take control of their online presence in an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping patient search behavior.

This shift is creating a new reality for both patients and providers. Patients are quickly adapting to the new normal, with 52% saying they trust AI-generated results as much as, or more than, traditional search results. For healthcare practices, this creates an urgent challenge: to both appear and be accurately represented in these summaries.

"In the past, patients would browse search results. Now, AI is giving them a direct answer to queries like 'who is the best orthopedic surgeon near me?'" said Evan Steele, Founder and CEO of rater8. "If a practice's online reviews are not structured for AI to understand, they are effectively invisible. raVE was built to solve this."

The only healthcare-specific reputation management platform built for generative engine optimization (GEO) to ensure structured visibility across AI, SEO, and patient-facing directories, raVE gives healthcare practices a reliable way to establish pervasive visibility across all platforms and control their reputation to drive practice growth. In early deployments, raVE demonstrated its ability to address these new challenges by helping practices improve the visibility of authentic patient feedback across traditional digital search channels and newer AI-powered tools such as Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.

"My rater8 client success manager recently showed me how our doctors are appearing in Google AI Mode," said Traci Winslow, Director of Marketing at Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists. "She asked the AI whether one of our physicians is a good doctor, and it pulled from our social media channels and the rater8 testimonials on our website to put together a full picture of the physician's expertise, friendliness, and excellent ratings. It was a massive amount of information, and it made me feel confident that patients are getting a well-rounded narrative about our practice and physicians."

Ellis & Badenhausen Orthopaedics is also already seeing the benefits of raVE. "Our practice is always looking for ways to adapt to the AI-driven changes in how patients search for care," said Stephanie Severance, Manager of Business Development at Ellis & Badenhausen Orthopaedics. "With raVE, Ellis & Badenhausen Orthopaedics and our individual providers are accurately represented, supported by credible reviews that highlight the quality of our care and give prospective patients a clear, trustworthy picture of who we are."

The raVE Platform

raVE combines all the capabilities of rater8's proven healthcare reputation management solution with new, AI-ready capabilities, including:

Verified Reviews Listings — structured for AI search and schema markup to boost visibility in AI Overviews and generative platforms.

— structured for AI search and schema markup to boost visibility in AI Overviews and generative platforms. Embeddable Testimonials Widgets — showcase a live stream of 5-star reviews directly on a practice's website, improving both traditional SEO and visibility for AI tools.

— showcase a live stream of 5-star reviews directly on a practice's website, improving both traditional SEO and visibility for AI tools. Listings Management Across 40+ Directories — ensuring accuracy and trust from the first patient search.

— ensuring accuracy and trust from the first patient search. AI-Assisted, HIPAA-Compliant Review Responses — automated drafting with human oversight for efficiency and compliance.

— automated drafting with human oversight for efficiency and compliance. Employer Reputation Tools — extending visibility to Glassdoor and Indeed to help practices attract top talent.

— extending visibility to Glassdoor and Indeed to help practices attract top talent. raVE is available immediately for healthcare organizations nationwide. For more information, watch the video or visit rater8.com.

About rater8

rater8, the healthcare industry's leader in reputation management, helps medical practices establish pervasive online visibility. The rater8 Visibility Engine (raVE) effortlessly gathers authentic reviews and real-time feedback from verified patients, all with the support of award-winning customer service. Based in the United States, rater8 is a rapidly growing healthtech innovator serving 25,000 providers at practices and hospitals of all sizes and specialties. Learn more at https://rater8.com/.

