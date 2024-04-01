RATES START AT $98 AT DISNEY SPRINGS® RESORT AREA HOTELS

Stay Steps from the Most Magical Place on Earth

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special rates starting at $98* are available at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels to book now through July 15 for stays April 15 through July 31, 2024, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Service Fees or daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities.

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels include B Resort & Spa, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista. All Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are conveniently located at Walt Disney World Resort with spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, dining, and recreation offerings.

Each resort is an Official Walt Disney World Resort Hotel and is within walking distance of the area's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs.

*The offer is exclusively available through the promotion website and is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or groups.

B Resort & Spa - $145

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando - $133

- Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando - $135.99

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace - $198

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista - $165

Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs - $108

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista - $98

Guests of Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels receive additional benefits to add value to their Orlando area vacation experience including:

Complimentary transportation – Daily bus shuttle service is available to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks for Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests. Individual hotel shuttle schedules vary.

– Daily bus shuttle service is available to all Theme Parks for Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests. Individual hotel shuttle schedules vary. Early Access – Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests enjoy even more magic with exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park every day.

– Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests enjoy even more magic with exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park every day. Golf - Tee times can be booked up to 90 days in advance with discounts on greens fees and rental equipment to play on all four Walt Disney World Golf courses.

- Tee times can be booked up to 90 days in advance with discounts on greens fees and rental equipment to play on all four Walt Disney World Golf courses. Passport to Savings booklet that features exclusive discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks.

booklet that features exclusive discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks. Guests can purchase tickets including Walt Disney World ® Tickets with Park Hopper options and enjoy special events including EPCOT® International Flower & Garden Festival now through May 27, 2024 .**

Disney Springs - Happily Whatever You're After

Shop – Refresh your spring wardrobe with fashionable apparel and accessories from Rothy's, Anthropologie, Vera Bradley, Lilly Pulitzer, and Tommy Bahama. Plus, if you're looking for the perfect Disney-inspired outfit, check out DisneyStyle.

Dine – Savor the flavors of spring! Share a delectable meal at charming restaurants that offer outdoor seating, such as Summer House on the Lake (New!), The BOATHOUSE, Jaleo by José Andrés, Chef Art Smith's Homecomin', Wine Bar George – A Restaurant & Bar, and Paddlefish.

Play – Disney Springs® offers a range of experiences to elevate playtime—with aerial adventures at Aerophile – The World Leader in Balloon Flight, leisurely Vintage Amphicar Tours on the lake, and live musical performances throughout Disney Springs.

Plus, you can behold a thrilling show that blends Disney animation with awe-inspiring acrobatics: Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil® and Disney.

**Entertainment offerings are subject to change without notice. Admission to Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks and select special events require a separately priced ticket valid only during specific event dates and hours. Inclement weather conditions may also affect outdoor entertainment.

