Rather Than Ordering a "Free Book," the Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Person or Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Nationwide to Call for On the Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste - Get Better Compensation Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a person or Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, or their family, to make financial compensation a priority and to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We want a person with mesothelioma nationwide or their family to get answers to their questions immediately-as opposed to ordering a 'free' book, kit, package or song and dance from a group claiming to be a 'claims center'-or other such nonsense.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illness compensation and they get results. One of our biggest concerns is people with mesothelioma will use an Internet 'mesothelioma locator' and end up with a dog bite attorney or we kid you not-a divorce attorney. We have seen it before. If you have mesothelioma or this is your family member, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 and we will do our best to see to it that you are talking directly with attorney Erik Karst within 30 minutes." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center believes the biggest mistakes a person or Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma when it comes to retaining the services of a lawyer are:

Calling the number listed as an Internet that falsely claims to be associated with the VA. The Veterans Administration does not buy Internet ads for Veterans with mesothelioma.

Calling a phone number for an Internet ad that suggests 'no lawsuit needed.' In order to receive the best possible financial compensation, a person or Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will need an extremely skilled full-time mesothelioma attorneys and a lawsuit may be required.

Most cities do not have experienced mesothelioma attorneys as some Internet directories might suggest. Frequently, if a diagnosed person looks at the qualifications of the attorneys listed, they are divorce or car accident attorneys and not full-time mesothelioma attorneys who strictly specialize in mesothelioma compensation claims for individuals or Navy Veterans with this rare cancer-----as the Mesothelioma Victims Center would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Special note: The Mesothelioma Victims Center is open weekends and all holidays including Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. For more information a person with mesothelioma or their family members can call the group anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, rail road workers, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

