Ratings and Reviews Company Clutch Announces the 2019 Leading Developers in India

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading B2B ratings and reviews company Clutch recently announced the top Indian developers as part of its 2019 annual report. These companies work on a range of services, from mobile app development and web development to newer technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Clutch Award - Top Developers in India 2019

The 891 firms chosen by Clutch lead their industries by delivering high-quality products, in-depth technological expertise, and impeccable customer service. The report includes 470 mobile app developers, 196 software developers, and 225 web developers, with each company offering a unique set of skills.

The leaders can be found in the following research lists:

"India is a hub for development companies," said Senior Business Analyst Alaina Stevenson. "These businesses were able to set themselves apart in an incredibly competitive market. They provide high-quality services and their vast reviews and portfolio items prove that they deserve to be leaders."

Clutch's research on companies in India is ongoing, and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, April 18. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.

Contact

Sara Philibotte

(202) 609-9922

213585@email4pr.com

SOURCE Clutch