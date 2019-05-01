Ratings and Reviews Company Clutch Unveils the 2019 Leading Marketing and Advertising Agencies in India

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews company, announced its list of the 119 best marketing and advertising agencies in India for 2019.

The rankings are based on the businesses' commitment to customer service, marketing and advertising expertise, and their ability to produce high-quality results for their clients.

Top Advertising & Marketing Agencies in India 2019

The leaders can be found in the following research lists:

https://clutch.co/in/agencies

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/branding

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/digital

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/digital-marketing

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/pr-firms

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/seo-firms

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/social-media-marketing

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/app-marketing

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/ppc

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/digital-strategy

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/inbound-marketing

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/content-marketing

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/email

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/direct-marketing

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/media-buying

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/market-research

https://clutch.co/in/agencies/naming

"These Indian agencies stand out for their consistently strong work in the branding and digital marketing spaces," said Senior Business Analyst Jack O'Connor. "I encourage buyers to take a deep-dive into these agencies' reviews and inspect how they're able to deliver from every project angle."

Clutch's research on companies in India is ongoing, and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, April 18. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

