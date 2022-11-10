Ratio Introduces Carlos Chou as Chief Commercial Officer

Industry veteran spearheads global growth for fintech leader

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio, a new kind of fintech platform that combines financing, predictive pricing, payments, and a frictionless quote-to-cash process into a unified platform for SaaS and technology companies, introduces Carlos Chou as Chief Commercial Officer. A veteran business leader, Carlos' proven record of creating shareholder value, driving enduring growth, and ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction will prove invaluable as Ratio continues to expand rapidly in multiple markets.

Carlos Chou

Prior to 2005, Carlos served as President of Asia Pacific at Siebel Systems, where he led teams across the region delivering consecutive years of revenue, market share, and profit growth. Coming during a period of broader contraction in the enterprise applications space, Carlos' leadership helped pave the way for Siebel's successful $5.85B acquisition by Oracle in 2005.

Carlos later served as Senior Vice President of SAP for seven years, leading a number of business units in North America and Asia Pacific, before joining Hewlett Packard (HP) as Vice President for the company's Enterprise Solutions organization. During his tenure at HP, Carlos led APAC enterprise services and sales. Carlos also served as a General Manager and Vice President for Workday and C3.ai in Asia.

"Carlos brings an incredible breadth and depth of executive leadership experience in SaaS, Enterprise Software and Technology Sales to our team," said Ashish Srimal, Founder and CEO of Ratio. "He's a true leader who has worked in both the startup and enterprise spaces to deliver transformational results. We already see customers lean in on his experience to transform their go-to-market operations using Ratio's embedded finance and quote-to-cash solution. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team as we expand our operations this year."

Carlos'introduction follows Ratio's emergence from stealth earlier this year, after the company's closure of $11M in new venture funding and its securing of a $400M credit facility for customer financing.

"Ratio is ushering in a new era in SaaS. Ashish's vision for Ratio to transform how SaaS and technology is licensed, sold and funded, by embedding finance in every technology transaction, resonated with me immediately. In my experience every SaaS and Technology company can leverage Ratio's Boost and Trade to fund growth and transform their go-to-market motions. In addition to the fast and almost frictionless funding, the flexibility of a solution that extends up to 100% of a company's recurring revenue is a powerful weapon in any CEO and CFO's tool box. A strategic lever to smooth out the non-linear path in any hyper growth business," Carlos said. "I'm honored to join the team, and I'm looking forward to working to help all our customers unlock new value and achieve their full potential."

About Ratio

Led by a team of serial technology entrepreneurs, SaaS, and finance veterans, Ratio is a new type of buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider and financing platform for recurring revenue businesses across three continents. Founded in 2021, Ratio brings a new flavor of BNPL services that combines finance, predictive pricing, analytics and payments, allowing B2B SaaS firms and other recurring revenue businesses to boost sales while gaining immediate access to the value of their contracts.

Ratio allows companies to leverage their recurring revenue to unlock new financing without diluting equity or surrendering control of their business. With access to a $400 million credit facility, Ratio is rewriting the rulebook for the global subscription economy and recurring revenue businesses. For more information, please visit: https://www.ratiotech.com/.

Media Contact:

Ran Xu

415-259-9104

[email protected]

SOURCE Ratio Tech