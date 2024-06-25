Ratio Technologies, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with AI and Data Management Innovator Nom Nom Data, Inc. to Revolutionize AI Deployments with Flexible Payment Solutions.

AUSTIN,Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Technologies, Inc. (Ratio) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Nom Nom Data, Inc., a pioneer in AI, data management, and labelling. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in driving the mass adoption of Nom Nom Data's cutting-edge managed data services and AI solutions.

"By joining forces with Ratio, we are breaking new ground in the data engineering and AI landscape," said Niko Kontogiannis, Chairman and Co-founder of Nom Nom Data. "Our innovative approach eliminates the traditional barriers to AI evolution for organizations of all sizes. Ratio's expertise seamlessly aligns with our vision to elevate data quality and security for AI deployments, thereby empowering our clients to enhance their business intelligence, operations, and outcomes."

A key highlight of this partnership is the integration of Ratio's flexible payment options, including an innovative Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) solution for SaaS companies. This approach not only sets us apart in the market but also positions both companies to scale rapidly. "With Ratio's financial solutions, we are uniquely equipped to offer our clients the flexibility they need to advance their AI initiatives without the burden of upfront costs," Kontogiannis added.

This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled value to our clients, ensuring that they can seamlessly integrate advanced AI solutions into their operations, improve data security, and achieve superior business results.

Together, Ratio and Nom Nom Data are set to transform the AI deployment landscape, making high-quality, secure, and flexible AI solutions accessible to a broader range of organizations.

Ratio is revolutionizing how Nom Nom Data, an AI, data management and labeling company sells services, funds growth, and competes with a fully integrated Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) platform.

Our innovative platform combines financing, payments, predictive pricing, and a seamless quote-to-cash process, designed specifically for SaaS and technology companies. Ratio redefines how these businesses accelerate sales and leverage capital to drive growth.

By using Ratio, SaaS companies can offer flexible payment options to their customers, removing the final friction point towards the end of the sales process. While customers enjoy flexible payment plans, SaaS companies receive the full contract value upfront, avoiding unnecessary discounting to close annual contracts. This approach not only boosts sales conversion and customer satisfaction but also enhances financial stability and predictability.

"We are excited to collaborate with Nom Nom Data to remove the traditional barriers in technology purchasing by offering flexible payment options to their customers through our innovative Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) solution for SaaS. Both Ratio and Nom Nom share the vision of leveraging the latest BNPL platform to serve our customers' needs," said Ashish Srimal, founder and CEO of Ratio.

About Nom Nom Data Inc.

Nom Nom is a pioneer in data engineering, management, labelling and AI optimization. Our knowledge and expertise improves data quality and security for AI and enhances business intelligence, operations and outcomes. Our solutions reduce OpEx/CapEx, streamline operations and ensure a competitive edge. In today's digital landscape, generating an unprecedented volume of data, businesses are in dire need of sophisticated, real-time analytics and adaptable, scalable solutions. Nom Nom emerges as a global leader in addressing the difficult challenge of managing, cleansing, integrating, securing, disposing and automating vast volumes of data for businesses, offering services designed to simplify complex data ecosystems. This urgent need for advanced data management, makes Nom Nom a key partner in the data-driven world and artificial intelligence. For more information, please visit: https://www.nomnom.ai/

Contact: [email protected]

About Ratio Technologies, Inc.

Led by a team of serial technology entrepreneurs, SaaS, and finance veterans, Ratio is a new type of buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider and financing platform for recurring revenue businesses across three continents. Ratio introduces BNPL for SaaS and tech companies that combine finance, predictive pricing, analytics and payments, allowing B2B SaaS firms and other recurring revenue businesses to boost sales while gaining immediate access to the value of their contracts.

Ratio allows companies to leverage their recurring revenue to unlock new financing without diluting equity or surrendering control of their business. For more information, please visit: https://www.ratiotech.com/

