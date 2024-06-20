Ratio Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Former Senator William Cowan to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), an emerging pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, today announced the appointment of Former U.S. Senator William "Mo" Cowan to its Board of Directors. Senator Cowan brings a wealth of experience in government, law, healthcare, and public policy to Ratio's Board.

"We are honored to welcome Senator Cowan to Ratio's Board of Directors," said Dr. Jack Hoppin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ratio. "Mo's extensive experience in health care at the highest levels will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals to improve patient outcomes. He is a dynamic leader and a great strategist. We welcome him as a Director as Ratio navigates our next phase of growth."

"I am excited to join the Ratio Therapeutics Board of Directors during a time when the radiopharmaceutical field has gained significant traction," said Senator Cowan, Ratio Board Member. "The recent discoveries and growth of the team at Ratio is encouraging. I look forward to combining my knowledge and skills with such talented individuals and helping support Ratio's goal to develop novel radiopharmaceuticals for the patients who need them the most."

Senator Cowan currently serves as Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer for Devoted Health, a next-generation, tech-enabled, all-in-one healthcare company. Prior to joining Devoted Health, Senator Cowan held senior leadership roles at General Electric and served as a partner at a major law firm. He also served as President and CEO of a national government affairs consulting group. Senator Cowan's distinguished public service career includes his appointment as interim U.S. Senator representing Massachusetts in 2013, as well as senior leadership positions in the administration of Governor Deval Patrick. Senator Cowan is actively involved in various governance and advisory boards, including Massachusetts General Hospital, Duke University, the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, Stackwell Capital, and Mass General Brigham. Senator Cowan is a graduate of Duke University and Northeastern University School of Law. He holds honorary degrees from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, Bridgewater State College, and Newbury College.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of tunable radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. Ratio, in collaboration with Lantheus and PharmaLogic, is currently conducting a Phase I trial to evaluate the efficacy of a novel fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeted PET diagnostic compound for a broad array of epithelial-derived cancers in adult healthy volunteers. The company is also currently advancing the development of its first FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic with plans to enter clinical trials this year.

