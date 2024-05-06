Ratio Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Marc Becker as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), an emerging pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, today announced the appointment of Marc Becker as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. This appointment will reinforce Ratio's financial and operational leadership by bringing significant experience in biotech and pharma to guide growth strategies and ensure continued success.

"We are honored to welcome Marc to the Ratio team," commented Dr. Jack Hoppin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ratio. "Building on the recent expansion of our leadership team and board, the appointment of our new CFO/COO is essential as we navigate the dynamic and rapidly evolving radiopharmaceutical space, which is currently experiencing significant growth and activity. Marc's experience in financial management and strategic planning makes him a valuable asset as we continue to grow and develop our pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals."

"It's a privilege to become part of Ratio's team during this critical juncture, especially with the escalating momentum surrounding the development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals within our industry," said Marc Becker, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Ratio. "I look forward to applying my financial expertise and knowledge of the biopharmaceutical sector to help shape Ratio's strategic direction and ensure our growth is robust and sustainable."

Mr. Becker brings 20+ years of experience in biotech and pharma to his role as CFO/COO at Ratio. With a proven track record of success in strategic planning, finance transactions, and operational scaling, he will play a crucial role in driving forward the company's vision and business objectives. Prior to his most recent position as CFO, Growth Companies, at Flagship, Mr. Becker served as CFO for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he raised several rounds of financing and led a successful M&A process culminating in a sale to Sun Pharma in March 2023. He also previously served as CFO at CRISPR Therapeutics, where he led a successful IPO. Additionally, he held the position of CFO and Senior Vice President at rEVO Biologics and served as Vice President at Genzyme Corporation. Mr. Becker holds a BS in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts, an MBA from Babson College and was licensed as a CPA.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of tunable radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. Ratio, in collaboration with Lantheus and PharmaLogic, is currently conducting a Phase I trial to evaluate the efficacy of a novel fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeted PET diagnostic compound for a broad array of epithelial-derived cancers in adult healthy volunteers. The company is also currently advancing the development of its first FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic with plans to enter clinical trials this year.

