Ratio Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Noel Monks as Head of Biology

BOSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Noel Monks as the company's Head of Biology. Dr. Monks joins Ratio with over 20 years of experience in drug discovery, development, and translational medicine in the fields of oncology and rare diseases.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noel to our growing team of world-class experts in radiopharmaceuticals discovery and development," said Dr. John Babich, Ratio's President and Chief Scientific Officer. "Noel's experience with preclinical drug discovery and development will be instrumental to advancing Ratio's pipeline candidates to clinical studies. His expertise will help us develop further our proprietary radiotherapeutic platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, and create new partnerships with pharmaceutical companies in the cancer therapy space."

Prior to joining Ratio, Dr. Monks held roles as Senior Director of Preclinical Biology and Pharmacology at NeuBase Therapeutics and Associate Director at AstraZeneca/Medimmune. He has extensive experience in leading in vitro and in vivo pharmacology teams and delivering IND-enabling preclinical data packages across a broad portfolio of projects and therapeutic modalities including, biotherapeutics, small molecules, cell therapies and genetic medicines.

"I am fortunate and excited to bring my expertise, enthusiasm and passion to Ratio as the company enters this exciting new chapter: moving into the clinical stages of development for its proprietary platforms," remarked Dr. Monks.

Dr. Monks holds a Ph.D. in Cancer Pharmacology and Drug Development from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a Boston-based pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. Founded by John Babich, Ph.D., and Jack Hoppin, Ph.D., the company currently employs a growing team of radiopharmaceuticals discovery and development experts with backgrounds in the life science industry. Ratio's fully integrated proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the imaging, discovery and advancement of novel radiopharmaceuticals that have first/best-in-class delivery, safety and efficacy properties. The tunable nature of the company's platforms enables the efficient and timely generation of numerous novel radiopharmaceuticals for a broad range of high unmet need in solid tumors. Built to be the radiopharmaceuticals discovery and development partner of choice, Ratio currently collaborates with Bayer and Lantheus.

