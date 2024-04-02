Ratio Therapeutics Strengthens its Leadership Team with the Appointments of Bill Cupelo as Chief Business Officer and D. Scott Holbrook to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), an emerging pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, today announced the appointments of Bill Cupelo as the company's Chief Business Officer and D. Scott Holbrook, MS, FSNMMI-TS to its Board of Directors. These strategic additions to Ratio's leadership team will further advance Ratio's growth and innovation in the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"We are pleased to welcome Bill Cupelo and D. Scott Holbrook to the Ratio team," commented Dr. Jack Hoppin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ratio. "These appointments underscore our commitment to building a leadership team that will propel us forward in advancing our radiopharmaceutical platforms. Mr. Cupelo's proven track record of success in business development and strategy will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and building out our pipeline of novel therapeutics and diagnostics. In addition, Mr. Holbrook's expertise in enabling the transition of innovative precision medicine technologies from experimental stages to practical application in clinical environments will be an invaluable addition to our board."

"I am honored to join Ratio at such a pivotal time, as the development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals continues to build momentum in our industry," said Bill Cupelo, Chief Business Officer of Ratio. "The company's recent $50M Series B financing puts them in an excellent position to advance their first FAP-targeted therapeutic candidate into the clinic this year. I look forward to leveraging my experience to advance business development and drive strategic growth initiatives, ensuring that Ratio's innovative radiopharmaceuticals reach the patients who need them the most."

Mr. Cupelo brings a sponsor and science-first mindset with over 10 years' experience in sales with a focus on oncology and neurology. Prior to joining Ratio, Mr. Cupelo was Head of Sales at Invicro, where he was responsible for all sales operations and account relations with a focus on clinical imaging core lab, software informatics, and data science products and services as well as strategic alliances with pharma partners. Previously, Mr. Cupelo also served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Accounts, and Software Product Manager at Invicro. Mr. Cupelo holds an MS in Biotechnology from Georgetown University and a BS in Chemistry from the College of the Holy Cross.

"I am impressed with the strength of Ratio's platform and look forward to the opportunity to work alongside my Board colleagues to help guide the company's growth and development," said D. Scott Holbrook. "I am eager to apply my experience in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain solutions to help Ratio accelerate the development and future commercialization of its targeted radiopharmaceuticals for cancer therapy."

Mr. Holbrook joins Ratio's Board of Directors with 25+ years of experience in the field of molecular imaging and therapeutics, which encompasses all phases of radiopharmaceutical drug development including target identification, GMP manufacturing, quality and regulatory matters, clinical trials, translation, post-approval manufacturing and imaging. He currently serves as the General Manager and Chief Strategy Officer of PharmaLogic, where he is responsible for guiding the strategic direction and implementation of diagnostic and therapeutic drug products. Mr. Holbrook holds an MS in Molecular Imaging and Therapeutics from Regis College and a BS in Nuclear Medicine Technology from Wheeling Jesuit University.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, TrilliumTM and MacropaTM, enable the development of tunable radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. Ratio, in collaboration with Lantheus and PharmaLogic, is currently conducting a Phase I trial to evaluate the efficacy of a novel fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeted PET diagnostic compound for a broad array of epithelial-derived cancers in adult healthy volunteers. The company is also currently advancing the development of its first FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic with plans to enter clinical trials this year.

Please visit www.ratiotx.com for more information and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Rachelle Babb, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

[email protected]

+1 (929) 325-7559

SOURCE Ratio Therapeutics Inc.