RATIONAL ANIMAL UNVEILS CATIO AND RENOVATION AT GRASS VALLEY/NEVADA CITY ANIMAL SHELTER

Rational Animal, a media for at-risk animals charity, got a boost for its work at the Grass Valley / Nevada City Animal Shelter with a fundraiser that included the participation of music icons STEVIE NICKS, BLONDIE, ROLLING STONE KEITH RICHARDS and THE WHO'S PETE TOWNSEND who hand-signed fine art prints featuring their images that sold through Rational Animal's sponsor Morrison Hotel Gallery.

Rational Animal's latest project is an animal shelter renovation in the Sierra Foothills, a California community that's survived recent wildfire and snowstorm emergencies. The Grass Valley / Nevada City Animal Shelter has been a constant over the years, and with a small staff focused on helping local homeless animals and injured wildlife, it's a challenge to take on additional work to make improvements to the shelter.





Rational Animal pitched ideas to the shelter leadership with the goal of increasing animal adoptions. The plan, that included a new outdoor sign, paint, landscaping and a "catio" - a secured, outdoor space for cats, was given the green light. In fall of 2021, Rational Animal volunteers got to work and now the project is ready for a proper unveiling. The "cherry on top" is a mural featuring donors beloved pets painted by world-renowned Swazzle Puppet Studio.

"We are delighted to be able to help the shelter, and are especially proud of the creative, easy-to-clean catio because it gives homeless cats a chance to get accustomed to safely enjoying the outdoors," says Susan Brandt, Founder, Rational Animal. "With catios, shelters can show adopters how cats can be cats while protecting them from being a meal for native coyotes or mountain lions - not to mention saving wild bird populations from being cat-caught."

Rational Animal's mission, to create media and special projects and events in support of at-risk animals, has taken on many projects over its 20 years of service. Founded in New York City in 2002, in 2019 Rational Animal opened a west coast office and now operates on both coasts. www.rational-animal.org

