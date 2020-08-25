RATP Dev USA Renews SmartDrive After 25% Drop in Insurance Claim Costs

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems , a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced RATP Dev USA , a provider of best-in-class transit services to customers and their passengers, has renewed its SmartDrive® video-based safety program with a multi-year contract. The organization credits the SmartDrive program for a reduction of nearly 25% in insurance claims costs and the mitigation of insurance premium increases as a result of improvements in claims resolution and driver training, since adopting the SmartDrive system.

"By showing we have loss control measures in place to limit damages, we've been able to substantially minimize insurance premium increases," stated Leldon Buckley, vice president of risk management at RATP Dev USA. "With SmartDrive, we're able to focus on data and specific violations so we can correct operator skills before they become bad habits."

RATP Dev USA transports passengers in over 35 operations across 15 states in the U.S., operating a wide range of transportation services including fixed route, paratransit, streetcar and university shuttles. Since introducing the SmartDrive program in 2018, RATP Dev USA has experienced an 82% improvement in its Safety Score, an objective measurement of specific driving habits including speeding, seat belt usage, distracted driving and others. RATP Dev USA has also reported the following improvements:

Increased proper seatbelt use by 80%

Reduced failure to stop at intersections by 68%

Reduced incomplete stopping at intersections by 47%

"Video and data from the SmartDrive program give us the ability to train our operators to help them be better," commented Richard Czeck, vice president, safety, RATP Dev USA. "In addition, we gain an understanding into which operators are improving, which locations are improving and where we need to work harder to improve our overall safety performance."

When RATP Dev USA adds a new location to its family, one of the first steps is to install the SmartDrive program. From senior management to individual property general managers, fleet leaders in each division review SmartDrive's metrics regularly and ensure timely coaching for drivers to propel continuous improvement. Like all transit companies, RATP Dev USA faces accusations of poor driver behavior from passengers, pedestrians and other drivers. SmartDrive offers RATP Dev USA the crucial ability to both correct risky driving behaviors and exonerate drivers in incidents where they are not at fault.

"Today, transit agencies are responsible for offering a great rider experience for their passengers, while also ensuring safety and complying with an ever-growing list of regulations," said Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. "We're excited to continue to support RATP Dev USA's extraordinary safety progress and help the company navigate today's biggest risks."

To learn from SmartDrive customers how deploying the SmartDrive platform has materially improved safety, exonerated their drivers and saved lives, visit: https://www.smartdrive.net/why-smartdrive/customer-success .

About RATP Dev

Founded in 2002, RATP Dev operates and maintains urban transportation systems in 12 countries on four continents (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Switzerland, Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, China, the Philippines, and the United States of America). With more than 1.5 billion passengers traveling on its networks every year, RATP Dev demonstrates every day its extensive and renowned expertise in a wide range of mobility services, ranging from rail, regional express rail, tramway, to bus, cable car, and sightseeing activities. RATP Dev leverages in France, outside of Paris, and across international markets the technical expertise and experience of RATP Group, the leader in driverless and tramway operations and operator of the Paris network, one of the largest public transportation networks in the world. In North America, RATP Dev transports more than 78 million passengers in over 25 locations across the United States.

To learn more about RATP Dev USA, visit www.ratpdevusa.com .

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for six consecutive years, has recorded over 15 billion miles and compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 300 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net .

