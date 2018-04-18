PASSAIC, N.J., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raul Almanzar, MD, FAAP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Pediatrician at Passaic Pediatrics II.

With an emphasis on preventive medicine, Passaic Pediatrics II has served the New Jersey region for over seventeen years. Dedicated to utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology to further enhance the health and wellness of their patients, the pediatric center maintains several affiliations with surrounding facilities including St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Hackensack Medical Center. Adept in handling matters in regards to general pediatrics, the center offers a wide array of services to their clients including physical exams, vaccines, emergency care, lab services, developmental screenings, in-house laboratory testing and more.

A Board Certified pediatrician and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Almanzar has become a trusted name in the field. Dr. Almanzar established his pediatric practice in Passaic in 2001.

Attributing his success to his relentless compassion, and staying informed in regards to his patients, when asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Almanzar highlights you must "Make sure you want to be in pediatrics - it's very rewarding, it's not about the money.

It's emotionally rewarding and you have to have a sense of humor." With over twenty one years of experience under his belt, Dr. Almanzar is commended for his outstanding contributions to the medical industry.



Throughout his educational career, Dr. Almanzar attained his Medical Doctor degree from Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo in 1992. Thereafter, Dr. Almanzar would then go on to complete his residency in pediatrics at the UMDNJ Hospital in Newark, New Jersey.



For more information, please visit https://www.passaicpeds2.com

