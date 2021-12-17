Raúl Barraza B.'s New Book "Historias de Un Pueblo Mágico y Orífico de México" Is An Insightful Read On The Legacy Of The Barraza Family In The Beautiful Town Of Chacala

Barraza shares, "Stories of a magical and orifico town of Mexico, Chacala (Tamazula, Durango), these surprising stories that had never been known because they had never been published and were kept in the environment of my family, because they had been told from generation to generation, and if we can do it today, it is thanks to the beautiful history of these three families with the last name Barraza without family ties that are the only protagonists of all these stories of human strength, which showed that it does not matter who you are or where you come from, if to the place that you get to work and progress. These three gold-seeking families from different European countries were lucky enough to find their dream and sought paradise in Chacala (Tamazula, Durango), where they progressed, established their own town and procreated their families, educating them within good cultures. Of work and Catholic religion, putting Mr. San José as their patron of the town, and they have continued for centuries to this day. Here in this town we are all family, we name ourselves relatives with many other surnames, the result of the cross-breeding where today we are all proudly Mexican."

Published by Page Publishing, Raúl Barraza B.'s meaningful publication aims to preserve the history of the magical town that is Chacala. It explores the three Barraza families who had no family ties with each other but were able to nurture a friendship and worked towards a common goal; to have a place to put down their roots.

It is a truly fascinating read that would delight readers who are into stories that touch history.

Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Historias de Un Pueblo Mágico y Orífico de México" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

