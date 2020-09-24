Raul Barraza B.'s new book ¿Por qué son pobres los pobres? a thought-provoking read on the idea of poverty and its impact on the impoverished

Raul said this about his book: "I am writing this interesting and guiding book to tell the truths that are known to me. With this, I do not mean that I say the causes that motivate poverty because they are varied and diverse, but I do say what I know. I apply the language that I speak daily because it is the one I understand and the one that my audience understands, which are precisely the poor, and it is not that by my will I have wanted to miss the language of Cervantes or the Royal Spanish Academy."

Published by Page Publishing, Raul Barraza B.'s new book ¿Por qué son pobres los pobres? Shares the author's understanding of being poor and its causes to enlighten readers on the true definition of indigence.

Consumers who wish to delve deeper into the notion of why the poor are in their current state can purchase ¿Por qué son pobres los pobres? in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

