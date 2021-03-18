Raúl López's New Book El Vuelo De La Mariposa Monarca, An Educational Narrative About The Amazing Life And Behavioral Patterns Of Monarch Butterflies

Raúl López said this about his book: "This story tells the migration of the monarch butterflies from Canada through the United States and their final destination, Mexico, combined with the efforts, obstacles, weather, and the great distance they travel with addition of fictional adventures to give a fun and entertaining journey into history.

At the same time, the readers will know and learn how they travel and what routes they have already drawn throughout their travels for thousands of years to reach their destination as well as the ten life tips that will serve to be a winner."

Published by Page Publishing, Raúl López's new book El vuelo de la mariposa monarca shares an in-depth look into the life of monarch butterflies through time, especially during their migration to faraway places.

Consumers who wish to learn about butterflies and their lifespans can purchase El vuelo de la mariposa monarca online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

