Raul Peñaranda's New York Spring/Summer Women's Celebration Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever imagined attending an exquisite runway fashion show built up with so much elegance to shake the runway? Yes, the word 'shake' was used to lay emphasis on this because this time around Ford Motors Llega Mas Lejos has just nominated one of the very best and most unique Latino designers - Raul Peñaranda. The event taking place on the 7th of September 2018 at the Manhattan center; the runway show will feature spring/summer 2019 women's RTW collection. Who would have believed that 2018 is yet to leave the picture, but creative minds like Raul Peñaranda have definitely gone years ahead of every other fashionista to redefine fashion as it is.

Event Details:



Date Friday September 7th, 2018



Time: 7pm



Location: 311 West 34TH



NY, NY 10001

When asked how what inspired his design collection, he had this to say "Every season I'm inspired in a personal emotion which I'm going through in that specific moment of my life; either happiness or sorrow, these emotions are expressed through each piece of my collection; therefore this season my collection is called 'CELEBRATION' and this is what I want to celebrate: The beauty, power, independence, and strength of all women out there."

CELEBRATION is a series of fashion collections made to boost the 'woman confidence and charm' it showcases her beauty and gives her extreme comfort with a mindset that she can become anything she desires so long as her body is well shielded in each piece.

About Raul Peñaranda

Raul Peñaranda is a New York making his dream a reality designing luxury women's wear with an aesthetic that stands apart with a mix of edge and sophistication. Raul has gone proven himself in the world of fashion which had accorded him the honor of being declared by Forbes magazine as one of the fastest growing fashion entrepreneurs to come out of the small business industry with his 100% USA manufactured ready to wear fashion line for women.

For more inquiries visit https://www.setrocgroup.com/ . Connect with Raul on Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter.

SOURCE Raul Peñaranda