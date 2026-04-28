Rauma Marine Constructions selects IFS Cloud to power next phase of shipbuilding innovation

Finnish shipbuilder deploys IFS Cloud to improve project visibility, shorten vessel build times, and strengthen control across complex naval and icebreaker programs

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC), a Finnish shipbuilding company delivering advanced vessels to customers worldwide, has selected IFS Cloud to modernize its digital foundation and strengthen control across its complex shipbuilding programs.

Based in Rauma, Finland, RMC is one of the few shipyards globally capable of building icebreakers and advanced naval vessels. The company is currently constructing two icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard and four Pohjanmaa-class multi-purpose corvettes for the Finnish Navy, among the most capable ships operating in the region. To support the icebreaker construction, as well as future vessels, RMC will deploy IFS Cloud to provide the digital backbone needed to standardize operations and strengthen oversight across its shipbuilding projects.

Shipbuilding projects involve thousands of components, multiple subcontractors, and continuous engineering changes over multi-year timelines. IFS Cloud will support RMC with a unified platform connecting project management, procurement, production, logistics, commissioning, and financial control across current and future shipbuilding programs. Reinforcing RMC's commitment to excellence in delivering vessels of exceptional quality, the platform will give RMC improved visibility into project progress, supplier commitments, material logistics, and cost forecasting. By integrating operational and financial data within a single system, the shipyard aims to improve decision-making during project execution and strengthen control across long-duration programs. This will enable earlier detection of project deviations, more accurate forecasting, and stronger lifecycle traceability for vessels delivered to both commercial and defense customers.

Heikki Helen, ICT Manager at Rauma Marine Constructions, said: "With IFS Cloud, we gain the ability to drill into production issues in real time and manage projects proactively. Our ambition is to shorten vessel build times. A reduction of build times has a significant impact on productivity and competitiveness, and IFS Cloud supports us in achieving that."

"Shipbuilding represents one of the most complex project-based environments in the world," said Mattias Bolander, Managing Director, Nordics at IFS. "Rauma Marine Constructions combines Finland's deep expertise in icebreaker construction with ambitious growth plans in naval and commercial shipbuilding. With IFS Cloud and IFS's roadmap for embedded Industrial AI capabilities within the IFS Cloud platform, RMC gains a digital platform purpose-built for asset- and project-intensive industries—enabling greater operational transparency, more accurate forecasting, and the ability to proactively manage risk across complex shipbuilding programs."

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

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