Ravago Group agrees to acquire a controlling interest in M. Holland Company and its subsidiaries

23 Aug, 2023, 16:58 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its long history of investing in businesses and their employees, the Ravago Group a leader in polymer recycling and distribution, announces that it has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in M. Holland Company and its subsidiaries, a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials. 

Operating as an independent company under the continued leadership of Ed Holland and the existing executive team, the M. Holland Company is expected to continue its more than 70 years as a leading independent international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with strategic channels to market, and customers with innovative product and supply chain solutions.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About M. Holland
M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company's heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com.

About Ravago
Since its founding in 1961, Ravago has been a family-owned global leader in plastics recycling, compounding, and distribution, serving more than 53,000 customers. Recycling has been Ravago's core and legacy since inception. Ravago's production competence consists of 45+ manufacturing facilities of which 19 are recycling and compounding plants in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa with a combined annual capacity of over 1,000,000 metric tons. This growth has been possible thanks to the 9,000 employees that make up the Ravago family and the values they represent: human focus, professionalism, entrepreneurship and humility. Discover more about Ravago at www.Ravago.com.

SOURCE Ravago Group

