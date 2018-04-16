RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year

RAVE became an Intel® Channel Partner Premier Member in 2005 and was also honored at the 2006 Intel Solutions Summit with the Rookie of the Year Award. Since then RAVE has won Intel® Partner of the Year six more times - 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017.

For this year's award, RAVE worked with the client to create a rugged 1U server, running on the Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2618L v4, which can act both as a field replaceable system to a defective system, as well as the next generation tech refresh system. RAVE's design created a 1U solution that replaced four less efficient servers. RAVE achieved the goal of our client by reducing the footprint and power requirements of the on-ship datacenter nodes with a compact 1U rugged server featuring Intel's latest multi-core processors.

"We are so very excited to accept this award and continue our proud tradition of earning Intel Partner of the Year recognition. Seven awards in 12 years is a testament to the innovation, creativity, and dedication to excellence of the entire RAVE team!" said RAVE President Sara Blackmer.

"RAVE Computer's long-standing collaboration with Intel offers us the ability to deliver tailored solutions that perform exactly as needed. In this case, we optimized size, weight, and power in addition to adding ruggedization and virtualization to provide the client with an extremely efficient shipboard datacenter," said Karl Rosenberger, Director of Product Development, RAVE Computer.

About the Intel Partner of the Year Program

According to Intel, Partner of the Year awards are bestowed upon U.S.-based partners who have demonstrated excellence in marketing, training, technology platform design, and integrated solutions sales. Winning organizations, recognized for their achievements in 2017, were announced at the 2018 Intel® Partner Connect event, held in Maryland, and joined Intel® channel leaders for a private awards reception.

About RAVE Computer

Celebrating its 30th year in business, RAVE Computer is a technology consultant and computer manufacturer providing Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and custom engineered solutions optimized to specific customer requirements. Our product engineers have a laser focus on innovation, creating unique systems that are consistently smaller, lighter, faster and optimized for high performance. As a technology partner to some of the best component manufacturers around, RAVE previews new technologies prior to launch, providing us with a key advantage in optimization. RAVE is ITAR certified, and is ISO 9001:2008 certified with state-of-the-art ESD-certified facilities to ensure the highest level of quality. Visit rave.com for more information.

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

