Rave Mobile Safety Announces Significant Investment from TCV

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the leading provider of critical communication and data platform solutions trusted to save lives, today announced it has received a significant investment from TCV, one of the largest growth equity firms backing private and public technology companies. The investment and expertise from TCV will help Rave fuel its product innovation and growth plans and position the company to continue to build on its market-leading portfolio of communication solutions deployed by top education and healthcare institutions, enterprises, and state and local public safety agencies.

"Today is a wonderful milestone for Rave and a testament to the tremendous results our customers have seen using the technology that they helped design to improve the safety of those they protect," said Todd Piett, President and CEO of Rave Mobile Safety. "TCV has a history of investing in category-redefining companies and their partnership reaffirms our innovation track record, market-leading customer retention and the rising demand for holistic crisis and emergency management solutions. This investment will fast-track our vision for the business, and we're eager to step into this next chapter of our company's history."

Since its inception in 1995, TCV has raised over $15 billion across 10 funds and invested over $11 billion in leading technology companies including Netflix, Facebook, Expedia, Spotify, Airbnb, GoDaddy, and Zillow. TCV also brings significant software buyout experience, having partnered with leading vertical market software companies, including ETQ, IQMS, Watermark, SMT, CCC, and Avetta.

"The Rave platform is unique in that it helps effortlessly bring together the various entities involved in citizen safety. We were impressed with Rave's stellar customer base across multiple industries and steady product innovation in a market that is ripe for disruption," said Kapil Venkatachalam, General Partner at TCV. "Rave will be able to leverage a broad range of TCV's resources, including our deep sector knowledge and network of advisors to capitalize on growth opportunities in present and untapped market segments."

"Today's safety leaders are utilizing innovative technology to prepare better, respond faster, and communicate more effectively," said Bob Burke, Venture Partner at TCV. "We are delighted to partner with an experienced executive management team and help shape the company's expansion following on Rave's 10 years of consecutive double-digit growth."

Rave has over 5,000 customers deployed in the United States. The City of Chicago, Washington D.C. Schools, the City of Cincinnati, Iowa State University and City of Virginia Beach are some of the 1,100 customers added during the past year. Thousands of agencies and institutions across law enforcement, 9-1-1, state and local emergency management agencies, corporations, healthcare organizations, K–12 districts, colleges and universities depend on Rave's solutions.

"The community in Virginia Beach has to not only account for the safety of our 450,000-plus citizens, but also for the millions of visitors who travel to our shores each year," added Stephen Williams, Director - Emergency Communications Citizen Services for the City of Virginia Beach. "We recently upgraded to the Rave Mobile Safety platform from a legacy system because of Rave's robust Mass Notification feature set and ability to deliver critical information to 9-1-1. Rave gives us that advantage and the peace of mind that comes from knowing we can shorten response times and handle spikes in activity during our busy tourist season."

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety, a trusted safety software partner, provides the leading critical communication and data platform trusted to help save lives. Used by leading education and healthcare institutions, enterprises and state and local public safety agencies, the award-winning Rave platform including Rave Alert™, Rave 911 Suite™, Rave Panic Button™, Rave Guardian™, Rave Prepare™ and Rave Eyewitness™ SwiftK12™ and Swift911™ protects millions of individuals. Rave Mobile Safety is headquartered in Framingham, Mass. For more information, please visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com/ .

About TCV

Founded in 1995, TCV provides capital to growth-stage private and public companies in the technology industry. TCV has invested over $11 billion in leading technology companies and has helped guide CEOs through more than 120 IPOs and strategic acquisitions.

TCV's software investments include Alarm.com, Altiris, Ariba, Avalara, ExactTarget, ETQ, FinancialForce, Genesys, IQMS, OSIsoft, Sitecore, SMT, and Splunk. TCV is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with offices in New York and London. For more information about TCV, including a complete list of TCV investments, please visit http://www.tcv.com.

