RAVE Releases Guide to Women's Fashion in 2020
Feb 10, 2020, 08:33 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drowning in a sea of fashion blogs, online retailers, and department stores? Don't despair, RAVE Reviews is here to help. Their guide to women's fashion in 2020 narrows down nine styles from trendy to classic that will push your style in the right direction this year.
"From comfortable options to high-end picks, and from Gen Z style to athleisure, our guide to women's fashion puts you in touch with your own personal style," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews.
Brands were reviewed on the following fashion "types": the comfy one, the minimalist, the Gen Z-er, the eleganté, the basics, the curated girl, the queen of earth, and the athleisurely.
Women's fashion brands reviewed in the article are as follows:
* Black Crane Easy Pants
Brand: Black Crane Hometown: Los Angeles, California
* Black Crane Loose Pullover
Brand: Black Crane Hometown: Los Angeles, California
* Rylee + Cru Utility Jumpsuit
Brand: Rylee + Cru Hometown: San Diego, California
* Alternative Apparel NYTT Twist Front Half Sleeve Midi Dress
Brand: Alternative Apparel Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
* Lele Sadoughi Headband
Brand: Lel Sadoughi Hometown: New York City, New York
* APC Standard Jeans
Brand: APC Hometown: Paris, France
* Want Les Essentiels shoes
Brand: Want Les Essentiels Hometown: Montreal, Quebec
* Blundstone Thermal
Brand: Blundstone Hometown: Tasmania, Austalia
* Zara Belted Trench Coat
Brand: Zara Hometown: New York City, New York
* Everlane Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Brand: Everlane Hometown: San Francisco, California
* Glossier's Makeup Set
Brand: Glossier Hometown: New York City, New York
* Eckhaus Latta Portrait Top, Jeremy Scott Mini Skirt
Brand: Eckhaus Latta Hometown: Los Angeles, California
* MadeMe Velour Plaid Biker Short
Brand: MadeMe Hometown: New York City, New York
* MadeMe Velour Plaid Baby Tee
Brand: MadeMe Hometown: New York City, New York
* Dolls Kill Mermaid Chrome Hellrazor Crop Tee
Brand: Dolls Kill Hometown:San Francisco, California
* Prada Printed Poplin Dress
Brand: Prada Hometown: New York City, New York
* Manolo Blahnik BB Pump
Brand: Manolo Blahnik Hometown: London, England
* Farrow Darina Silk Shirt
Brand: Farrow Hometown:X
* J. Crew Silk Scarf
Brand: J. Crew Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia
* Zara Tailored Wool Frock Coat
Brand: Zara Hometown: New York City, New York
* Elizabeth Arden's Advanced Ceramide Capsules
Brand: Elizabeth Arden Hometown: Miami, Florida
* Kate Spade Toujours Large Satchel
Brand: Kate Spade Hometown: New York City, New York
* Lululemon Always on High Rise Tight
Brand: Lululemon Hometown: Vancouver, Canada
* River Island Cropped Sweater
Brand: River Island Hometown: London, England
* Lancome's La Vie Est Belle
Brand: Lancome Hometown: Paris, France
* Jesse Kamm Sailor Pants
Brand: Jesse Kamm Hometown: California
* Madewell Corduroy Straight-Leg
Brand: Madewell Hometown: New York City, New York
* Standard Baggu set of 3
Brand: Standard Baggu Hometown: San Francisco, California
* Le Bon Shoppe Socks
Brand: Le Bon Shoppe Hometown: X
* Olio e Osso Lip Balm
Brand: Olio e Osso Hometown: Portland, Oregon
* Marni Pleated Silk Skirt Turbolent Print
Brand: Marni Hometown: New York City, New York
* Simon Miller W012 Jean
Brand: Simon Miller Hometown: Los Angeles, California
* Patagonia Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Brand: Patagonia Hometown: Ventura, California
* 501 original fit Women's Jeans
Brand: Levi Strauss & Co. Hometown: San Francisco, California
* R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray
Brand: R+Co Hometown: Miami, Florida
* Balenciaga Trainers Speed
Brand: Balenciaga Hometown: New York City, New York
* Acne Studios Cropped Sweatshirt
Brand: Acne Corp Hometown: New York City, New York
* Koral Desonic Stretch Shorts
Brand: Koral Hometown: Vernon, California
Brand: Forever21 Hometown: Los Angeles, California
* Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kits
Brand: Kylie Cosmetics Hometown: Oxnard, California
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/women/womens-fashion-2020/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
