RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results On Feb. 12

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RAVE), the parent company of Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza Co., announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Brandon Solano, CEO of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., will be hosting the call. A press release with second quarter 2020 financial results will be issued before the market opens that same day.

DATE: Wednesday, Feb. 12.



TIME: 4:30 p.m. CST.



DIAL-IN: 1-844-492-3725 U.S. and Canada

1-412-317-5108 International

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 200 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE." For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

Contact: Jami Sharp, Champion Management

972.930.9933; jsharp@championmgt.com

SOURCE RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.raverg.com