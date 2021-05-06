RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

DALLAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 28, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights:

The Company recorded net income of $0.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss of $4.5 million for the same period of the prior year.

for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss of for the same period of the prior year. Total revenue decreased by $0.5 million to $2.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

to for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year. Income before taxes was $0.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss before taxes of $0.5 million for the same period of the prior year.

for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss before taxes of for the same period of the prior year. Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pie Five comparable store retail sales remained relatively stable in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

On a fully diluted basis, net income increased $0.32 per share to $0.02 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss of $0.30 per share for the same period of the prior year.

per share to per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss of per share for the same period of the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents increased $0.2 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to $6.5 million at March 28, 2021 .

during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to at . Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 137.

Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 33.

Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 35.

"We are pleased that the heroic efforts of our management, franchisees, and team members have resulted in another profitable quarter amidst a pandemic and significant government restrictions," said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. "While we are pleased with this quarter's results, much work remains. We intend to continue our focus on innovation, operations consistency, technology upgrades, and cost controls to drive value and consistency for our customers and shareholders and position RAVE, Pizza Inn, and Pie Five for long term success."

"RAVE's Q3 net income of $0.4 M marks the fourth consecutive quarter of net income and shows sequential improvement each quarter, in a pandemic, while running a buffet brand," said Solano. We hold significant cash, have limited leverage, and have resolved our NASDAQ listing deficiencies. We have a strong team, a sound strategy, and gritty franchisees committed to winning."

"In Q3, Pizza Inn launched garlic-buttery crust system wide," Solano said. "Based on our research, this is a big consumer idea that holds significant opportunity. We also believe the value and variety of the Pizza Inn Buffet can capitalize on pent-up consumer demand for real, authentic, in-person, dining experiences with families and friends. We have another buffet innovation we've been holding for this moment that we expect to launch this month. Lastly, in Q3 we selected Pepsi Cola as Pizza Inn's exclusive soft drink supplier and will be transitioning from Coke in the coming months. Our franchisees and customers are excited to dine out with their families and be refreshed with Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Cheerwine, and Mountain Dew, among others."

"At Pie Five we completed the roll out of our Panzano Pan pizza and new pricing strategy during the most recent quarter," said Solano. "This month we expect to introduce a differentiated pizza innovation with strong freshness/better-for-you cues, becoming the first among major fast-casual pizza brands to do so. We have partnered with a well-known brand in a growing segment of the food service industry for this upcoming launch."

"Our third quarter results represent the fourth consecutive quarter of profitability for RAVE despite the challenges presented by the pandemic," said Clint Fendley, Vice President of Finance of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. "Our team is poised and ready to deliver innovative menu items aimed at driving traffic and revenue growth for our franchisees as we remain optimistic for an improving environment for the restaurant industry."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.

"EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions, regulatory framework and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Although the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are believed to be reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. will be achieved.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses 205 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 28, 2021

March 29, 2020

March 28, 2021

March 29, 2020 REVENUES: $ 2,183

$ 2,705

$ 6,214

$ 8,411























COSTS AND EXPENSES:





















Cost of sales

76



104



229



353 General and administrative expenses

1,250



1,655



3,524



4,583 Franchise expenses

629



860



1,782



2,564 (Gain) loss on sale of assets

(156)



18



(156)



7 Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

-



495



21



836 Bad debt expense (recovery)

(97)



11



18



39 Interest expense

23



24



69



75 Depreciation and amortization expense

41



45



128



141 Total costs and expenses

1,766



3,212



5,615



8,598























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

417



(507)



599



(187) Income tax expense

1



4,008



5



4,077 NET INCOME (LOSS)

416



(4,515)



594



(4,264)























INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - BASIC: $ 0.02

$ (0.30)

$ 0.03

$ (0.28)























INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - DILUTED: $ 0.02

$ (0.30)

$ 0.03

$ (0.28)























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

17,991



15,133



17,061



15,123























Weighted average common and potential dilutive common shares outstanding

18,789



15,133



17,859



15,123

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)



March 28, 2021

June 28, 2020











ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,487

$ 2,969 Restricted cash

-



234 Accounts receivable, less allowance for bad debts of $64 and $269, respectively

1,192



965 Notes receivable, current

1,040



546 Deferred contract charges, current

34



44 Prepaid expenses and other

231



174 Total current assets

8,984



4,932











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property, plant and equipment, net

295



366 Operating lease right of use asset, net

2,772



3,567 Intangible assets definite-lived, net

127



155 Notes receivable, net of current portion

60



449 Deferred contract charges, net of current portion

218



231 Deposits and other

-



5 Total assets $ 12,456

$ 9,705











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable - trade $ 445

$ 446 Accounts payable - lease termination impairments

-



407 Accrued expenses

976



775 Operating lease liability, current

586



632 Deferred revenues, current

169



254 Total current liabilities

2,176



2,514











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Convertible notes

1,569



1,549 PPP loan

657



657 Operating lease liability, net of current portion

2,532



3,471 Deferred revenues, net of current portion

756



960 Other long-term liabilities

-



51 Total liabilities

7,690



9,202











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,090,058 and 22,550,376 shares, respectively; outstanding 18,004,904 and 15,465,222 shares, respectively

251



225 Additional paid-in capital

37,174



33,531 Accumulated deficit

(8,122)



(8,716) Treasury stock at cost









Shares in treasury: 7,085,154 and 7,085,154, respectively

(24,537)



(24,537) Total shareholders' equity

4,766



503











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,456

$ 9,705

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

March 28, 2021

March 29, 2020











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income (loss) $ 594

$ (4,264) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:









Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

21



836 Stock compensation expense

39



(104) Depreciation and amortization

128



141 Amortization of operating right of use assets

435



(396) Amortization of debt issue costs

20



22 (Gain) loss on the sale of assets

(156)



7 Provision for bad debt

18



39 Deferred income tax

-



4,060 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(245)



(62) Notes receivable

(144)



14 Deferred contract charges

23



(6) Inventories

-



7 Prepaid expenses and other

(57)



(74) Deposits and other

5



- Accounts payable - trade

(1)



(101) Accounts payable - lease termination impairments

(428)



(972) Accrued expenses

201



346 Operating lease liability

(470)



380 Deferred revenue

(289)



(655) Other long-term liabilities

(51)



(21) Cash used in operating activities

(357)



(803)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Payments received on notes receivable from fixed asset sales

40



117 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(29)



(53) Cash provided by investing activities

11



64











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from sale of stock

3,761



14 Equity issuance costs - ATM offering

(131)



(4) Cash provided by financing activities

3,630



10











Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,284



(729) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

3,203



2,264 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 6,487

$ 1,535











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





















CASH PAID FOR:









Interest $ 64

$ 66 Income taxes $ 16

$ 18











Non-cash activities:









Conversion of notes to common shares $ -

$ 64 Operating lease right of use assets at adoption $ -

$ 3,428 Operating lease liability at adoption $ -

$ 3,875

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 28, 2021

March 29, 2020

March 28, 2021

March 29, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 416

$ (4,515)

$ 594

$ (4,264) Interest expense

23



24



69



75 Income taxes

1



4,008



5



4,077 Depreciation and amortization

41



45



128



141 EBITDA $ 481

$ (438)

$ 796

$ 29 Stock compensation expense (income)

39



(19)



39



(104) Severance

-



38



-



157 (Gain) loss on sale of assets

(156)



18



(156)



7 Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

-



495



21



836 Franchisee default and closed store revenue

(43)



(133)



(154)



(587) Closed and non-operating store costs

76



45



234



50 Adjusted EBITDA $ 397

$ 6

$ 780

$ 388

