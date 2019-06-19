Rave Reviews About Newly Relaunched Mango Position it as Highest Rated Conversational Language and Culture Learning App on Apple App Store®

DETROIT, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Mango Languages, one of the most popular language learning systems in America's academic institutions and public libraries recently unveiled a new brand identity with the release of major advancements to its platform. This host of new features is designed to create a learning experience centered around you. Organic user reviews in both the Apple App Store® and Google Play™ store give stellar recommendations and constructive input for potential users considering giving Mango's two-week free trial a spin.

On Mango's practical functionality:

"Amazing for someone starting a new language. I was completely shocked at how good this app really is." - Channing (Google Play)

"I have loved learning through this interactive, well-organized, and updated app. I can immediately use the lessons day-to-day which helps build fluency quickly." - Nathan Moon (Google Play)

"Excellent. You guys put a lot of work in this. It's not just a gimmick, you obviously want people to learn proper pronunciation, structure and interpretation. Who does all that? I have and will continue to recommend Mango. Splendid app, thank you." - David Boxton (Google Play)

On what sets Mango apart:

"I never write reviews, but this app deserves some love. I've been using Mango to learn Modern Greek for a couple of months now. I started with DuoLingo but this app is miles ahead in my experience. I'm actually learning practical phrases that one could use to communicate at a basic level. I've learned so much in a short time!" - AshPosh172 (iOS App Store )

"As a foreign language teacher, this app is the best of its kind in order to understand grammar, practice speaking and listening." - Jonathan's wife (iOS App Store )

On Mango's integrated cultural notes:

"It's not just flash cards and memorization, you learn about what is respectful in the cultures and about the grammar." - lalavia01 (iOS App Store )

"Closest way to immerse yourself in a language when you cannot be in the country of that spoken language." - SR Glover (Google Play)

On benefits of language learning for travel:

"This app is wonderful for learning languages. Due to heavy traveling, I have had to study many languages and Mango has more than enough to suit my needs. It's great for studying on the go and putting the finishing touches on enunciations and tones which are absolutely critical in some languages . . . DO NOT HESITATE!!! Definitely download this app, you won't be disappointed." - porewashtrout (iOS App Store )

"As many of the reviews reflect, Mango's new features and brand identity satisfy the craving so many among us have for learning a new language. Different from other language learning systems, Mango was created for people who want to erase cultural barriers and experience the world more completely," said Mango Languages Linguapreneur and CEO Jason Teshuba.

Now through Labor Day, new Mango users will receive a promotional offer of $7.99/month for three months with access to all 70+ languages after a free two-week trial. Standard pricing after the promotional period will be $7.99 for one language, and $17.99 for all languages.

About Mango Languages

Headquartered in Detroit, Mango Languages is the award-winning language-training resource for individuals and organizations around the world. On a mission to inspire curious people to forge deeper connections and meaningful interactions, Mango is the only adaptive language-learning system powered by proven methodologies and presents language-specific learning content designed to establish retention and rapidly build conversation skills. To learn more about how Mango prepares you to start the conversation in another language, visit mangolanguages.com, or follow @mangolanguages on Twitter.

