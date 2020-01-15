RAVE Reviews Article Ranks Everyone's Favorite Protein-in-a-bag: Beef Jerky
Jan 15, 2020, 08:33 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to ultimate snack-i-ness there aren't many snacks snack-ier than beef jerky -- especially if salty rather than sweet gives you the notion to nosh. From health-conscious options to old salty standbys, RAVE Reviews' ranking of the best beef jerky helps satisfy your craving for what author Devin Fuller calls "the champagne of packaged meat products."
"A lot has changed in the beef jerky market," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "What's true is beef jerky remains a low-fat, high-protein snack that's convenient and -- best of all -- tastes delicious."
A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking, with an emphasis on products at a variety of price points.
Beef jerky was reviewed on the following factors: quality, cost, flavor, texture, sodium, sugar, nitrates, and convenience.
Beef jerky brands that made the ranking include the following:
1) The New Primal Beef Jerky
Brand: The New Primal Hometown: North Charleston, South Carolina
2) Country Archer Beef Jerky
Brand: Country Archer Hometown: San Bernardino, California
3) Brooklyn Biltong
Brand: Brooklyn Biltong Beef Jerky Hometown: New York City, New York
4) Duke's Meats
Brand: Duke's Meats Beef Jerky Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
5) KRAVE Beef Jerky
Brand: KRAVE Hometown: Austin, Texas
6) SlantShack Beef Jerky
Brand: SlankShack Hometown: New York City, New York
7) Field Trip Beef Jerky
Brand: Field Trip Hometown: New York City, New York
8) Savage Jerky Co. Beef Jerky
Brand: Savage Jerky Co. Hometown: Budford, Georgia
9) Jack Link's Jerky
Brand: Jack Link's Hometown: Minong, Wisconsin
10) Mingua Beef Jerky
Brand: Mingua Hometown: Paris, Kentucky
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
