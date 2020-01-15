﻿RAVE Reviews Article Ranks Everyone's Favorite Protein-in-a-bag: Beef Jerky

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to ultimate snack-i-ness there aren't many snacks snack-ier than beef jerky -- especially if salty rather than sweet gives you the notion to nosh. From health-conscious options to old salty standbys, RAVE Reviews' ranking of the best beef jerky helps satisfy your craving for what author Devin Fuller calls "the champagne of packaged meat products."

"A lot has changed in the beef jerky market," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "What's true is beef jerky remains a low-fat, high-protein snack that's convenient and -- best of all -- tastes delicious."

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking, with an emphasis on products at a variety of price points.

Beef jerky was reviewed on the following factors: quality, cost, flavor, texture, sodium, sugar, nitrates, and convenience.

Beef jerky brands that made the ranking include the following:

1) The New Primal Beef Jerky

Brand: The New Primal Hometown: North Charleston, South Carolina

2) Country Archer Beef Jerky

Brand: Country Archer Hometown: San Bernardino, California

3) Brooklyn Biltong

Brand: Brooklyn Biltong Beef Jerky Hometown: New York City, New York

4) Duke's Meats

Brand: Duke's Meats Beef Jerky Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

5) KRAVE Beef Jerky

Brand: KRAVE Hometown: Austin, Texas

6) SlantShack Beef Jerky

Brand: SlankShack Hometown: New York City, New York

7) Field Trip Beef Jerky

Brand: Field Trip Hometown: New York City, New York

8) Savage Jerky Co. Beef Jerky

Brand: Savage Jerky Co. Hometown: Budford, Georgia

9) Jack Link's Jerky

Brand: Jack Link's Hometown: Minong, Wisconsin

10) Mingua Beef Jerky

Brand: Mingua Hometown: Paris, Kentucky

https://www.ravereviews.org/dining/best-beef-jerky/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

Questions? Contact:

William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org

Email: 232298@email4pr.com

Phone: 541-225-4959

SOURCE RAVE Reviews