RAVE Reviews Identifies America's Best Rock Climbing Destinations
Jun 15, 2021, 08:53 ET
EUGENE, Ore., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, rock climbing continues to grow in popularity. RAVE Reviews has researched the most interesting places in America for rock climbing and released its annual report of America's 25 Best Rock Climbing Destinations. You can read the full report here:
"Rock climbing is a good workout and a great way to get closer to nature," said William Kennedy, author of the article and marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "There are, in fact, a lot of different kinds of rock climbing, and the experience can be as mellow or adventurous as the climber wants it to be."
This report was created using input from avid climbers, travel and outdoors sports bloggers and enthusiasts, instructors, guides, gear retailers, and local residents. Destinations were ranked based on the following: opportunities to climb in a variety of styles; terrain in the area; number of places to climb; availability of gear, guides, and instructors; nearby lodging and food; and quality of the local climbing scene.
The top 25 locations featured in the article are as follows:
1. North Conway, N.H.
Where to Eat: Muddy Moose Restaurant and Pub
Where to Stay: North Conway Grand Hotel
2. Bolton, Vt.
Where to Eat: Prohibition Pig
Where to Stay: The Essex, Vermont's Culinary Resort & Spa
3. Slade, Ky.
Where to Eat: Miguel's Pizza
Where to Stay: Natural Bridge State Resort Park
4. Marquette, Mich.
Where to Eat: Big Boy Restaurant
Where to Stay: Landmark Inn
5. Telluride, Colo.
Where to Eat: Brown Dog Pizza
Where to Stay: Mountain Lodge Telluride
6. Flagstaff, Ariz.
Where to Eat: MartAnne's Burrito Palace
Where to Stay: Weatherford Hotel
7. Salt Lake City, Utah
Where to Eat: Red Iguana
Where to Stay: Little America Hotel Salt Lake City
8. New Paltz, N.Y.
Where to Eat: Bacchus Restaurant, Brewery & Billiards
Where to Stay: Hasbrouck House
9. Morrison, Colo.
Where to Eat: Red Rocks Grill
Where to Stay: Red Rock Mountain Lodge
10. El Dorado Canyon, Colo.
Where to Eat: Brasserie Ten Ten
Where to Stay: Boulder Adventure Lodge
11. Fayetteville, W.V.
Where to Eat: Secret Sandwich Society
Where to Stay: Adventures on the Gorge
12. Joshua Tree National Park, Calif.
Where to Eat: Dillon's Burgers & Beers
Where to Stay: Jumbo Rocks Campground
13. Mount Rushmore National Park, S.D.
Where to Eat: Ruby House Restaurant
Where to Stay: Lodge at Palmer Gulch
14. Mariposa, Calif.
Where to Eat: Charles Street Dinner House
Where to Stay: 5th Street Inn
15. Shenandoah National Park, W.V.
Where to Eat: Hawksbill Diner
Where to Stay: The Inn at Sugar Hollow Farm
16. Rumney, N.H.
Where to Eat: The Common Cafe & Tavern
Where to Stay: Barn Door Hostel & Campground
17. Cochise County, Ariz.
Where to Eat: Chatitas Steakhouse
Where to Stay: The Gadsden Hotel
18. Shawnee National Forest, Ill.
Where to Eat: Triple E BBQ Lake of Egypt
Where to Stay: Makanda Inn
19. Steele, Ala.
Where to Eat: Hector's Kitchen
Where to Stay: Horse Pens 40
20. South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Where to Eat: Ace High Saloon & Smokehouse
Where to Stay: Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel
21. Cheyenne, Wyo.
Where to Eat: Hacienda Guadalajara Cheyenne
Where to Stay: The Plains Hotel & Resort
22. Estes Park, Colo.
Where to Eat: Claire's Restaurant and Bar
Where to Stay: Hotel Estes
23. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Where to Eat: Taco Mamacita
Where to Stay: Chattanooga Choo Choo
24. Albuquerque, N.M.
Where to Eat: High Noon Restaurant and Saloon
Where to Stay: Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town
25. Casper, Wyo.
Where to Eat: Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana
Where to Stay: Casper C'mon Inn
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up - a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
