RAVE Reviews Identifies America's Best Rock Climbing Destinations

EUGENE, Ore., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, rock climbing continues to grow in popularity. RAVE Reviews has researched the most interesting places in America for rock climbing and released its annual report of America's 25 Best Rock Climbing Destinations. You can read the full report here:

"Rock climbing is a good workout and a great way to get closer to nature," said William Kennedy, author of the article and marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "There are, in fact, a lot of different kinds of rock climbing, and the experience can be as mellow or adventurous as the climber wants it to be."

This report was created using input from avid climbers, travel and outdoors sports bloggers and enthusiasts, instructors, guides, gear retailers, and local residents. Destinations were ranked based on the following: opportunities to climb in a variety of styles; terrain in the area; number of places to climb; availability of gear, guides, and instructors; nearby lodging and food; and quality of the local climbing scene.

The top 25 locations featured in the article are as follows:

1. North Conway, N.H.

Where to Eat: Muddy Moose Restaurant and Pub

Where to Stay: North Conway Grand Hotel

2. Bolton, Vt.

Where to Eat: Prohibition Pig

Where to Stay: The Essex, Vermont's Culinary Resort & Spa

3. Slade, Ky.

Where to Eat: Miguel's Pizza

Where to Stay: Natural Bridge State Resort Park

4. Marquette, Mich.

Where to Eat: Big Boy Restaurant

Where to Stay: Landmark Inn

5. Telluride, Colo.

Where to Eat: Brown Dog Pizza

Where to Stay: Mountain Lodge Telluride

6. Flagstaff, Ariz.

Where to Eat: MartAnne's Burrito Palace

Where to Stay: Weatherford Hotel

7. Salt Lake City, Utah

Where to Eat: Red Iguana

Where to Stay: Little America Hotel Salt Lake City

8. New Paltz, N.Y.

Where to Eat: Bacchus Restaurant, Brewery & Billiards

Where to Stay: Hasbrouck House

9. Morrison, Colo.

Where to Eat: Red Rocks Grill

Where to Stay: Red Rock Mountain Lodge

10. El Dorado Canyon, Colo.

Where to Eat: Brasserie Ten Ten

Where to Stay: Boulder Adventure Lodge

11. Fayetteville, W.V.

Where to Eat: Secret Sandwich Society

Where to Stay: Adventures on the Gorge

12. Joshua Tree National Park, Calif.

Where to Eat: Dillon's Burgers & Beers

Where to Stay: Jumbo Rocks Campground

13. Mount Rushmore National Park, S.D.

Where to Eat: Ruby House Restaurant

Where to Stay: Lodge at Palmer Gulch

14. Mariposa, Calif.

Where to Eat: Charles Street Dinner House

Where to Stay: 5th Street Inn

15. Shenandoah National Park, W.V.

Where to Eat: Hawksbill Diner

Where to Stay: The Inn at Sugar Hollow Farm

16. Rumney, N.H.

Where to Eat: The Common Cafe & Tavern

Where to Stay: Barn Door Hostel & Campground

17. Cochise County, Ariz.

Where to Eat: Chatitas Steakhouse

Where to Stay: The Gadsden Hotel

18. Shawnee National Forest, Ill.

Where to Eat: Triple E BBQ Lake of Egypt

Where to Stay: Makanda Inn

19. Steele, Ala.

Where to Eat: Hector's Kitchen

Where to Stay: Horse Pens 40

20. South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Where to Eat: Ace High Saloon & Smokehouse

Where to Stay: Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel

21. Cheyenne, Wyo.

Where to Eat: Hacienda Guadalajara Cheyenne

Where to Stay: The Plains Hotel & Resort

22. Estes Park, Colo.

Where to Eat: Claire's Restaurant and Bar

Where to Stay: Hotel Estes

23. Chattanooga, Tenn.

Where to Eat: Taco Mamacita

Where to Stay: Chattanooga Choo Choo

24. Albuquerque, N.M.

Where to Eat: High Noon Restaurant and Saloon

Where to Stay: Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town

25. Casper, Wyo.

Where to Eat: Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana

Where to Stay: Casper C'mon Inn

Read the complete ranking here:

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up - a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

