RAVE Reviews Just Published Their List of the Best Coffee Shops in the Southeast, and the Results are Delightful

RAVE's Article on the 30 Best Coffee Shops in the Southeast shows us that Southeasterners love their coffee just as much as the rest of the country. But even more, the write-up articulates the Southern Hospitality values embraced by the coffeeshops in these states.
Jan 25, 2022, 08:33 ET
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its list of the 30 Best Coffee Shops in the Southeast, right on time for the coming new year. The list includes favorite coffeehouses, lounges, eateries, cafes, and coffee shops from Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Louisiana. You can view the entire article here: Best Coffee Shops in the Southeast.
Although Southeasterners love their Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, you won't find any big corporate chains on RAVE's list. So instead, our editors delved deep into the Southeast to discover just where people like to stop for their daily brews and eats.
From flavors like pecan (lots of pecans) and lavender to bakery menus even longer than the drink menus, Southeastern coffee shops take pride in offering Southern taste. These companies also give meticulous care to give back to the community with donations and outreach programs. Also true to the southern lifestyle, these coffee shops commonly have outside seating, play areas, and a children's menu, making them family-friendly.
RAVE's ranking uses a 20-point system to assess the country's greatest coffee shops based on nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity. This series' Southeastern edition provides a comprehensive list of destinations to visit the next time you're in or near the southern states. The winners include:
1. Love Cafe: South Hill, Virginia
2. Agora Downtown Coffee Shop: Fredericksburg, Virginia
3. Rappahannock Coffee: Arlington, Virginia
4. Caffe Driade: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
5. Double D's Coffee & Desserts: Asheville, North Carolina
6. Coffee Underground: Greenville, South Carolina
7. Vintage Coffee Cafe: Mt Pleasant, South Carolina
8. smallSUGAR: Columbia, South Carolina
9. Harbinger Cafe & Bakery: Charleston, South Carolina
10. The Coffee Fox: Savannah, Georgia
11. Taste and See Coffee Shop & Gallery: Macon, Georgia
12. Urban Grind: Atlanta, Georgia
13. The Clever Cup: Sarasota, Florida
14. Bold Bean Coffee Roasters: Jacksonville Beach, Florida
15. Boston Coffeehouse: DeLand, Florida
16. Cafe DuMonde: New Orleans, Louisiana
17. Jet Coffee: Lafayette, Louisiana
18. Vibe Coffee: Elizabethtown, Kentucky
19. Spencer's Coffee: Bowling Green, Kentucky
20. Third Street Stuff & Coffee: Lexington, Kentucky
21. Mississippi Grounds: Cleveland, Mississippi
22. Coffee Fusion: Ocean Springs, Mississippi
23. Church Street Coffee & Books: Mountain Brook, Alabama
24. BuzzCatz Coffee & Sweets: Orange Beach, Alabama
25. Rooted and Grounded Coffee House: Mobile, Alabama
26. Americano Lounge: Nashville, Tennessee
27. Ugly Mug Coffee: Memphis, Tennessee
28. Cadence Coffee Company: Chattanooga, Tennessee
29. The Empty Cup: Knoxville, Tennessee
30. Heirloom Brewshop: Raleigh, North Carolina
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.
