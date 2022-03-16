RAVE Reviews Published Their List of the Best Coffee Shops in the Northeast and the Results Are Anything but Ordinary

RAVE's Article on the 30 Best Coffee Shops in the Northeast Proves What We Already Know: Northerners Are Fanatical About Their Coffee. But We've Also Learned Something New, Too. This Area of the Country Has Become More Accustomed Than Ever to Unusual and Offbeat Flavors.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its list of the 30 Best Coffee Shops in the Northeast, just in time for the long, cold winter. The list includes top-rated coffeehouses, cafes, and coffee shops from Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. You can view the entire article on RAVE's website .

Although Northerners are notoriously loyal to their beloved Dunkin Donuts, you won't find any chain restaurants on RAVE's list. Instead, RAVE's editors dug deep to find out just where people from the Northeast stop to get their morning elixir.

It turns out, more people than ever are choosing small, independently owned cafes and coffeehouses to fuel up for the day. What's more, Java purists (some who once scoffed at anything more than a black coffee in a paper cup) are trying quirky twists on old favorites and specialty lattes with names like the "Butterfinger."

RAVE's list utilizes a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity, a methodology the publisher developed to rate the country's best coffee shops, cafes, and coffeehouses. This Northeastern edition of the series includes an entire checklist of places you won't want to miss the next time you're in or around New England. The winners include:

Westmarket Square Artisan Coffeehouse: Bangor, Maine Tandem Coffee Roasters Coffee + Bakery: Portland, Maine Speckled Axe: Portland, Maine St. Joe's Cafe: Scarborough, Maine Wayfarer Coffee Roasters: Laconia, New Hampshire Lucky's Coffee Garage: Lebanon, New Hampshire Bonhoeffer's Cafe & Espresso: Nashua, New Hampshire Ashlawn Farm Coffee: Old Saybrook, Connecticut Giv Coffee : Canton, Connecticut Koffee?: New Haven, Connecticut Daily Planet Coffee Company: Buffalo, New York Gregory's Coffee: New York, New York Birch Coffee: New York, New York Oslo Coffee Roasters: Brooklyn, New York Lenox Coffee : Harlem, New York Vigilante Coffee: Hyattsville, Maryland Rooster Moon Coffeehouse: Hagerstown, Maryland The Coffee Exchange: Providence, Rhode Island White Electric Coffee Co-op: Providence, Rhode Island Bolt Coffee Company: Providence, Rhode Island Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery: Killington, Vermont Mocha Joe's Roasting Company: Brattleboro, Vermont Small World Coffee: Princeton, New Jersey Empire Coffee & Tea Company: Hoboken, New Jersey Polcari's Coffee: Boston, Massachusetts Thinking Cup: Boston, Massachusetts Nirvana Coffee Company: Barnstable, Massachusetts Biddle's Escape: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Northern Light Espresso Bar & Cafe: Scranton, Pennsylvania Old City Coffee: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

To read more about each of these impressive purveyors of fine coffee, check out the full article— 30 Best Coffee Shops in The Northeast .

