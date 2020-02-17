﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks America's 10 Best Winter Vacations to Escape the Cold

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigid temperatures have you dreaming of a warm afternoon by the ocean? If so, check out RAVE Reviews' brand new ranking of America's 10 Best Winter Vacations to Escape the Cold.

"There are lots of great places to visit in the US where you can escape sub-zero climates," said William Kennedy, the author of the article and marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "From how to pack to where to stay and what to do while you're there, this guide tells you everything you need to know about warm-weather vacations in winter!"

A total of 10 locations were reviewed in each ranking. Destinations were reviewed on the following: good places to eat, great places to stay, lots of stuff to do, and lots of sunshine.

Locations featured in the article are as follows:

1. Honolulu, HI

Where to Eat: Paris Hawaii Where to Stay: Halekulani

2. Fort Lauderdale, FL

Where to Eat: Even Keel Fish & Oyster Where to Stay: The Pillars Hotel: Fort Lauderdale

3. Phoenix, AZ

Brand: Where to Eat: Tacos Chiwas Where to Stay: The Clarendon Hotel & Spa

4. San Diego, CA

Where to Eat: Dija Mara Where to Stay: Keating Hotel

5. New Orleans, LA

Where to Eat: GW Fins Where to Stay: Hotel St. Marie

6. Savannah, GA

Where to Eat: The Olde Pink House Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo: Savannah Historic District

7. Houston, TX

Where to Eat: Hugo's Restaurant Where to Stay: Lancaster Hotel

8. Nashville, TN

Where to Eat: Pelican & Pig Where to Stay: Dream Nashville

9. Asheville, NC

Where to Eat: Cúrate Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown

10. Louisville, KY

Where to Eat: Mark's Feed Store Bar-B-Q Where to Stay: 21C Museum Hotel Louisville

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/americas-10-best-winter-vacations-to-escape-the-cold/

