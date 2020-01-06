RAVE Reviews Ranks Best High-End Luxury and Best Budget Mattresses

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're in the market for a new mattress and money is not an issue, or if you're shopping for a mattress on a budget, two new RAVE Review articles are here to help, telling you what you need to know about the best high-end luxury mattresses as well as the best budget mattresses on the market.

"If you're going to buy a new mattress, you might as well go for the very best, " said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "Our ranking of the best high-end luxury mattresses will help shoppers for whom money is not an issue. We understand, though, many mattress shoppers are on a budget. To help those shoppers as well, we also ranked the best budget mattresses."

A total of 10 mattresses were reviewed in each ranking.

Budget mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: price, brand, type of mattress, materials used to make the product, popularity, overall quality, customer ratings and reviews

High-end luxury mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: materials, technology, comfort, durability, brand reputation, and warranty.

High end luxury mattresses included in the ranking are as follows:

1)        Intellibed Aluxa Midnight Mattress       

Brand:                Intellibed                Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT

2)        WinkBed Mattress

Brand:                WinkBeds                Hometown: Miami, FL

3)        The Pod

Brand:                 Eight Sleep                Hometown: New York City, NY

4)        McRoskey natural Tufted Collection

Brand:                 McRoskey                Hometown: San Francisco, CA

5)        Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress

Brand:                 Saatva                        Hometown: New York City, NY

6)        Tempur-Pedic GrandBed

Brand:                 Tempur-Pedic                Hometown: Lexington, KY

7)        Stearns and Foster's Reserve Hepburn Pillow Top Plus

Brand:                Stearns and Foster                Hometown: Greensboro, NC

8)        Kymdan Latex Special Deluxe Pillow Top Mattress

Brand:                 Kymdan                        Hometown: Cerritos, CA

9)        Beautyrest Black Tatiana Ultra Plush Pillow Top Mattress

Brand:                Beautyrest                        Hometown: Atlanta,, GA

10)        Blue Max 5000 Elite Luxury Firm

Brand:                 Serta iComfort                Hometown: Hoffman Estates, Ill

Budget mattresses included in the ranking are as follows:

1)        Lucid 10 inch Plush Memory Foam Mattress

Brand:                Lucid                        Hometown: Nibley, UT

2)        The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Brand:                Nectar                        Hometown: Palo Alto, CA

3)        The Allswell

Brand:                 Allswell                        Hometown: New York City, NY

4)        The Classic Saatva Mattress

Brand:                 Saatva                                Hometown: New York City, NY

5)        Brooklyn Bowery

Brand:                 Brooklyn Bedding                Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

6)        Tuft & Needle Mattress

Brand:                 Tuft & Needle                        Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

7)        Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Brand:                Linenspa                        Hometown: Logan, UT

8)        Signature Sleep Contour 8-Inch Coil Mattress

Brand:                 Signature Sleep                Hometown: Quebec, CA

9)        Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Pressure Relief Queen Mattress

Brand:                Zinus                                Hometown: Tracy, CA

10)        Layla Memory Foam Mattress

Brand:                 Layla                        Hometown: New Haven, CT

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-high-end-luxury-mattresses/ 
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-budget-mattresses/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

