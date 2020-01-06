RAVE Reviews Ranks Best High-End Luxury and Best Budget Mattresses
Jan 06, 2020, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're in the market for a new mattress and money is not an issue, or if you're shopping for a mattress on a budget, two new RAVE Review articles are here to help, telling you what you need to know about the best high-end luxury mattresses as well as the best budget mattresses on the market.
"If you're going to buy a new mattress, you might as well go for the very best, " said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "Our ranking of the best high-end luxury mattresses will help shoppers for whom money is not an issue. We understand, though, many mattress shoppers are on a budget. To help those shoppers as well, we also ranked the best budget mattresses."
A total of 10 mattresses were reviewed in each ranking.
Budget mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: price, brand, type of mattress, materials used to make the product, popularity, overall quality, customer ratings and reviews
High-end luxury mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: materials, technology, comfort, durability, brand reputation, and warranty.
High end luxury mattresses included in the ranking are as follows:
1) Intellibed Aluxa Midnight Mattress
Brand: Intellibed Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
2) WinkBed Mattress
Brand: WinkBeds Hometown: Miami, FL
3) The Pod
Brand: Eight Sleep Hometown: New York City, NY
4) McRoskey natural Tufted Collection
Brand: McRoskey Hometown: San Francisco, CA
5) Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress
Brand: Saatva Hometown: New York City, NY
6) Tempur-Pedic GrandBed
Brand: Tempur-Pedic Hometown: Lexington, KY
7) Stearns and Foster's Reserve Hepburn Pillow Top Plus
Brand: Stearns and Foster Hometown: Greensboro, NC
8) Kymdan Latex Special Deluxe Pillow Top Mattress
Brand: Kymdan Hometown: Cerritos, CA
9) Beautyrest Black Tatiana Ultra Plush Pillow Top Mattress
Brand: Beautyrest Hometown: Atlanta,, GA
10) Blue Max 5000 Elite Luxury Firm
Brand: Serta iComfort Hometown: Hoffman Estates, Ill
Budget mattresses included in the ranking are as follows:
1) Lucid 10 inch Plush Memory Foam Mattress
Brand: Lucid Hometown: Nibley, UT
2) The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Brand: Nectar Hometown: Palo Alto, CA
3) The Allswell
Brand: Allswell Hometown: New York City, NY
4) The Classic Saatva Mattress
Brand: Saatva Hometown: New York City, NY
5) Brooklyn Bowery
Brand: Brooklyn Bedding Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
6) Tuft & Needle Mattress
Brand: Tuft & Needle Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
7) Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress
Brand: Linenspa Hometown: Logan, UT
8) Signature Sleep Contour 8-Inch Coil Mattress
Brand: Signature Sleep Hometown: Quebec, CA
9) Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Pressure Relief Queen Mattress
Brand: Zinus Hometown: Tracy, CA
10) Layla Memory Foam Mattress
Brand: Layla Hometown: New Haven, CT
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-high-end-luxury-mattresses/
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-budget-mattresses/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
