﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the 10 Best CBD Topicals

News provided by

RAVE Reviews

Jan 20, 2020, 08:43 ET

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD is known for its pain-relieving properties, whether that be mental and emotional distress -- anxiety, for example -- or physical discomfort from inflammation or other forms of chronic pain.

What's more, CBD in topical form is a particularly effective way to get the results you need right where you need them. If you're seeking help for the discomfort you're living with, RAVE Reviews ranking of the 10 Best CBD Topicals is here to help you find a CBD topical that's right for you.

"Not all CBD topicals are the same, and choosing one tailored to your specific needs or concerns will likely produce the best results," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the CBD options available, we did the hard work for you."

A total of 10 CBD topicals were reviewed on the following: CBD content, price, other therapeutic ingredients, synthetic and chemical additives, third-party testing, customer reviews.

CBD topicals reviewed in the article are as follows:

1.        Kanibi CBD Enhanced Sports Cream

Brand: Kanibi                                Hometown: Vineyard, UT

2.        Mission Farm CBD Relax Cream

Brand: Missions Farms                Hometown: Bend, Oregon

3.        Joy Organics Premium Hemp Salve

Brand: Joy Organics                        Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado

4.        cbdMD CBD Revive

Brand: cbdMD                        Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

5.        Moon Mother Dream Balm

Brand: Moon Mother                        Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

6.        4 Corners Cannabis CBD Salve

Brand: 4 Corners                        Hometown: Durango, Colorado

7.        FAB CBD Topical Cream

Brand: FAB                                Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

8.        RE: Botanicals Extra Strength Relief Body Oil

Brand: RE: Botanicals                Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

9.        Charlotte's Web Hemp Infused Cream with CBD

Brand: Charlotte's Web                Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

10.        Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub

Brand: Populum                        Hometown: Tempe, Arizona

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/cbd/best-cbd-topicals/       

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org
Email: 232416@email4pr.com
Phone: 541-225-4959

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

You just read:

﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the 10 Best CBD Topicals

News provided by

RAVE Reviews

Jan 20, 2020, 08:43 ET