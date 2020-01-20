﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the 10 Best CBD Topicals

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD is known for its pain-relieving properties, whether that be mental and emotional distress -- anxiety, for example -- or physical discomfort from inflammation or other forms of chronic pain.

What's more, CBD in topical form is a particularly effective way to get the results you need right where you need them. If you're seeking help for the discomfort you're living with, RAVE Reviews ranking of the 10 Best CBD Topicals is here to help you find a CBD topical that's right for you.

"Not all CBD topicals are the same, and choosing one tailored to your specific needs or concerns will likely produce the best results," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the CBD options available, we did the hard work for you."

A total of 10 CBD topicals were reviewed on the following: CBD content, price, other therapeutic ingredients, synthetic and chemical additives, third-party testing, customer reviews.

CBD topicals reviewed in the article are as follows:

1. Kanibi CBD Enhanced Sports Cream

Brand: Kanibi Hometown: Vineyard, UT

2. Mission Farm CBD Relax Cream

Brand: Missions Farms Hometown: Bend, Oregon

3. Joy Organics Premium Hemp Salve

Brand: Joy Organics Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado

4. cbdMD CBD Revive

Brand: cbdMD Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

5. Moon Mother Dream Balm

Brand: Moon Mother Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

6. 4 Corners Cannabis CBD Salve

Brand: 4 Corners Hometown: Durango, Colorado

7. FAB CBD Topical Cream

Brand: FAB Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

8. RE: Botanicals Extra Strength Relief Body Oil

Brand: RE: Botanicals Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

9. Charlotte's Web Hemp Infused Cream with CBD

Brand: Charlotte's Web Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

10. Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub

Brand: Populum Hometown: Tempe, Arizona

