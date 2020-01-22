﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the 10 Best Magnesium Supplements

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnesium is one of the most abundant minerals found in nature. For the human body, it's an essential micronutrient, required for proper health and biological function. Nevertheless, studies show that 50% of the American population fails to get enough magnesium in their diet. To help you get the magnesium you need to stay healthy, RAVE Reviews ranked the 10 Best Magnesium Supplements.

"There are so many magnesium supplements available nowadays, how can a consumer know which ones are among the very best?" said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "We hope our article helps solve this issue for consumers seeking to add this essential micronutrient."

A total of 10 magnesium supplements were reviewed on the following factors: forms of magnesium included or bioavailability, dosages, additional ingredients if applicable, ingredient quality (non-GMO, kosher, vegan, etc.), and value (cost per serving).

Magnesium supplements reviewed in the article are as follows:

1.        Jigsaw Health MagSRT

Brand: Jigsaw Health                                Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

2.        Transparent Labs Mag Bisglycinate

Brand: Transparent Labs                        Hometown: Lindon, Utah

3.        KAL Magnesium Glycinate 400 ActivGels

Brand:        KAL / Nutraceutical                        Hometown: Park City, Utah

4.        Doctor's Best Brain Magnesium

Brand: Doctor's Best                                Hometown: Irvine, California

5.        Natural Vitality Calm Capsules

Brand: Natural Vitality                        Hometown: Sunrise, Florida

6.        Pure Encapsulations Magnesium

Brand: Pure Encapsulations                        Hometown: Sudbury, Massachusetts

7.        Double Wood Supplements Magnesium L-Threonate

Brand: Double Wood Supplements                Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

8.        BioSchwartz Magnesium Bisglycinate

Brand: BioSchwartz                                Hometown: Orlando, Florida

9.        NOW Magnesium Citrate

Brand: NOW Foods                                Hometown: Bloomingdale, Illinois

10.        SENSEable Supplements Liquid Magnesium

Brand: SENSEable Supplements                Hometown: Liberty Lake, Washington

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/health/best-magnesium-supplement/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

