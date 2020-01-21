RAVE Reviews Ranks the 10 Best Ski Gloves
Jan 21, 2020, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's ski season. Before heading up the mountain, make sure you have a good pair of ski gloves. Second-rate ski gloves can turn your next ski run into no fun. To make the choice easier, RAVE Reviews ranked 2020's 10 best ski gloves.
"Finding a good pair of ski gloves is an important decision for skiers of all skill levels, and there's a lot more to know about ski gloves than you might think," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "Our ranking of the best ski gloves won't let you down."
A total of 10 ski gloves were reviewed on the following factors: price, materials, comfort, breathability, touch screen compatibility, versatility, and durability.
Ski gloves reviewed in the article are as follows:
1. Black Diamond Guide
Brand: Black Diamond Equipment Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
2. Arc'Teryx Fission
Brand: Arc'Teryx Hometown: British Columbia, Canada
3. Army Leather Heli Ski
Brand: Hestra Gloves Hometown: Arvada, Colorado
4. Dakine Sequoia Gore-Tex Glove
Brand: Dakine Hometown: Hood River, Oregon
5. Arc'Teryx Rush SV
Brand: Arc'Teryx Hometown: British Columbia, Canada
6. Morrison Pro Model
Brand: Hestra Gloves Hometown: Arvada, Colorado
7. Seirus HeatTouch Torche
Brand: Seirus Innovation Hometown: Poway, California
8. Mercury Mitts
Brand: Black Diamond Equipment Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
9. Burton GORE-TEX Glove
Brand: Burton Hometown: Burlington, Vermont
10. Kent Wang Deerskin Gloves Black Touchscreen
Brand: Kent Wang Hometown: League City, Texas
Read the complete ranking here: https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-gloves/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
