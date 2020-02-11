﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best 75 Inch TVs

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, 75-inch TVs are cheaper and more attainable than ever, offering sleek design and top-notch image quality. 75-inch TVs also provide easy access to all your favorite streaming services.

"Whether you're a gamer or just putting together a home theater, there's no better time than right now to buy a 75-inch TV," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "From type of screen to design, price, and sound quality, our ranking will help you find what you're looking for."

A total of 10 products were reviewed in the ranking on the following criteria: type of screen (LCD, OLED, or QLED), overall image quality and 4K resolution, HDR compatibility, design, practical stand or wall mount, smart platform functionality, number of HDMI ports, price, and sound quality.

75-inch TVs reviewed in the article are as follows:

1. Vizio PX75-G1

Brand: Vizio Inc. Hometown: Irvine, California

2. Samsung Q90R 4K QLED Smart TV

Brand: Samsung Hometown: San Jose, California

3. Sony X950G 4K LED Smart TV

Brand: Sony Hometown: New York City, New York

4. LG OLED77C9PUB C9 Series Smart TV

Brand: LG Hometown:

5. TCL 75S425 75

Brand: TCL Hometown:

6. Samsung QN75Q70RAFXZA

Brand: Samsung Hometown:

7. Sony XBR-75X800G

Brand: Sony Hometown:

8. LG 75UM7570PUD

Brand: LG Electronics USA Hometown: Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

9. TCL 75R617

Brand: TCL Communications Hometown: Irvine, California

10. Hisense 75-Inch Class LED R7E Series

Brand: Hisense USA Hometown: Suwanaa, Georgia

Read the complete ranking here:

