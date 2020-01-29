﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best All Mountain Skis, Ski Helmets, and Ski Jackets

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're shopping for new all mountain skis, a new ski helmet, or a new ski jacket this season, begin your search with three brand new rankings from RAVE Reviews.

"Your ski jacket is as important to your performance as the skis themselves, and the best ski helmet will help keep you safe out there on the slopes," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews.

"Furthermore, the best all mountain skis helps skiers conquer all sorts of terrain. These three new rankings tell you everything you need to know about shopping for any one, or all, of these essential products," he said.

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking. Ski jackets were reviewed on the following: weather protection, temperature regulation, features, versatility, and safety technology.

Ski helmets were reviewed on the following: branding, testing, fitting system, venting, weight, construction, compatibility, versatility, style, audio system, warranty, and reviews.

All mountain skis were reviewed on the following: sidecut, core, construction style, profile, and tips

All mountain skis reviewed in the article are as follows:

  1. Volkl M5 Mantra
    Brand: Volkl; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
  2. Rossignol Experience
    Brand: Rossignol; Hometown: Park City, Utah
  3. Blizzard Rustler
    Brand: Blizzard Sports; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
  4. Kastle FX 95
    Brand: Kastle; Hometown: Vail, Colorado
  5. Salomon QST 99
    Brand: Salomon; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
  6. Atomic Vantage 97 ti
    Brand: K2 Sports; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
  7. Elan Ripstick Black Edition
    Brand: Elan Skis; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
  8. Nordica Enforcer 100
    Brand: Nordica; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
  9. Pinnacle 105 Skis
    Brand: K2 Sports, Hometown: Seattle, Washington
  10. Head Kore 93
    Brand: HEAD UK; Hometown: Boulder, CO

Ski helmets reviewed in the article are as follows:

  1. Vantage
    Brand: Smith Optics; Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho
  2. Mod5
    Brand: Oakley; Hometown: Lake Forest, California
  3. Ledge MIPS
    Brand: Giro Sport Design; Hometown: Scotts Valley, California
  4. MTN Lab
    Brand: Salomon, Hometown: Ogden, Utah
  5. Obex SPIN
    Brand: POC Sports, Hometown: Park City, Utah
  6. Grimnir II TE MIPS Helmet
    Brand: Sweet Protection /Active Brands AS, Hometown: Oslo, Norway
  7. Anon Nova Helmet + MIPS
    Brand: Burton, Hometown: Burlington, VT
  8. Revent
    Brand: Atomic; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
  9. Diversion
    Brand: K2 Sports; Hometown: Seattle, Washington
  10. Winter Watts
    Brand: Bern Unlimited; Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Ski jackets reviewed in the article are as follows:

  1. Helly Hansen Alpha 3.0
    Brand: Helly Hansen; Hometown: Sumner, Washington
  2. Patagonia 3-In-1 Snowshot Jacket
    Brand: Patagonia; Hometown: Ventura, California
  3. Arc'teryx Sabre LT Jacket
    Brand: Arc'teryx; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
  4. Outdoor Research Hemispheres Jacket
    Brand: Outdoor Research; Hometown: Seattle, Washington
  5. Spyder Leader GTX Jacket
    Brand: Spyder Active Sports; Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
  6. Columbia Whirlibird III Interchange Jacket
    Brand: Columbia; Hometown: Portland, Oregon
  7. The North Face ThermoBall Snow Triclimate Jacket
    Brand: North Face; Hometown: Alameda, California
  8. Arc'teryx Macai Jacket
    Brand: Arc'teryx; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
  9. Black Diamond Mission Ski Shell
    Brand: Black Diamond Equipment; Hometown: Holladay, Utah
  10. Outdoor Research Skyward II Jacket
    Brand: Black Diamond Equipment; Hometown: Holladay, Utah

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-jackets/ 
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-helmets/ 
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-all-mountain-skis/ 

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org 
Email: 233262@email4pr.com 
Phone: 541-225-4959

