RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best All Mountain Skis, Ski Helmets, and Ski Jackets
Jan 29, 2020, 08:31 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're shopping for new all mountain skis, a new ski helmet, or a new ski jacket this season, begin your search with three brand new rankings from RAVE Reviews.
"Your ski jacket is as important to your performance as the skis themselves, and the best ski helmet will help keep you safe out there on the slopes," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews.
"Furthermore, the best all mountain skis helps skiers conquer all sorts of terrain. These three new rankings tell you everything you need to know about shopping for any one, or all, of these essential products," he said.
A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking. Ski jackets were reviewed on the following: weather protection, temperature regulation, features, versatility, and safety technology.
Ski helmets were reviewed on the following: branding, testing, fitting system, venting, weight, construction, compatibility, versatility, style, audio system, warranty, and reviews.
All mountain skis were reviewed on the following: sidecut, core, construction style, profile, and tips
All mountain skis reviewed in the article are as follows:
- Volkl M5 Mantra
Brand: Volkl; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
- Rossignol Experience
Brand: Rossignol; Hometown: Park City, Utah
- Blizzard Rustler
Brand: Blizzard Sports; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
- Kastle FX 95
Brand: Kastle; Hometown: Vail, Colorado
- Salomon QST 99
Brand: Salomon; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
- Atomic Vantage 97 ti
Brand: K2 Sports; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
- Elan Ripstick Black Edition
Brand: Elan Skis; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
- Nordica Enforcer 100
Brand: Nordica; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire
- Pinnacle 105 Skis
Brand: K2 Sports, Hometown: Seattle, Washington
- Head Kore 93
Brand: HEAD UK; Hometown: Boulder, CO
Ski helmets reviewed in the article are as follows:
- Vantage
Brand: Smith Optics; Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho
- Mod5
Brand: Oakley; Hometown: Lake Forest, California
- Ledge MIPS
Brand: Giro Sport Design; Hometown: Scotts Valley, California
- MTN Lab
Brand: Salomon, Hometown: Ogden, Utah
- Obex SPIN
Brand: POC Sports, Hometown: Park City, Utah
- Grimnir II TE MIPS Helmet
Brand: Sweet Protection /Active Brands AS, Hometown: Oslo, Norway
- Anon Nova Helmet + MIPS
Brand: Burton, Hometown: Burlington, VT
- Revent
Brand: Atomic; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
- Diversion
Brand: K2 Sports; Hometown: Seattle, Washington
- Winter Watts
Brand: Bern Unlimited; Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Ski jackets reviewed in the article are as follows:
- Helly Hansen Alpha 3.0
Brand: Helly Hansen; Hometown: Sumner, Washington
- Patagonia 3-In-1 Snowshot Jacket
Brand: Patagonia; Hometown: Ventura, California
- Arc'teryx Sabre LT Jacket
Brand: Arc'teryx; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
- Outdoor Research Hemispheres Jacket
Brand: Outdoor Research; Hometown: Seattle, Washington
- Spyder Leader GTX Jacket
Brand: Spyder Active Sports; Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
- Columbia Whirlibird III Interchange Jacket
Brand: Columbia; Hometown: Portland, Oregon
- The North Face ThermoBall Snow Triclimate Jacket
Brand: North Face; Hometown: Alameda, California
- Arc'teryx Macai Jacket
Brand: Arc'teryx; Hometown: Ogden, Utah
- Black Diamond Mission Ski Shell
Brand: Black Diamond Equipment; Hometown: Holladay, Utah
- Outdoor Research Skyward II Jacket
Brand: Black Diamond Equipment; Hometown: Holladay, Utah
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-jackets/
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-helmets/
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-all-mountain-skis/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org
Email: 233262@email4pr.com
Phone: 541-225-4959
SOURCE RAVE Reviews
