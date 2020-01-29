﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best All Mountain Skis, Ski Helmets, and Ski Jackets

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're shopping for new all mountain skis, a new ski helmet, or a new ski jacket this season, begin your search with three brand new rankings from RAVE Reviews.

"Your ski jacket is as important to your performance as the skis themselves, and the best ski helmet will help keep you safe out there on the slopes," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews.

"Furthermore, the best all mountain skis helps skiers conquer all sorts of terrain. These three new rankings tell you everything you need to know about shopping for any one, or all, of these essential products," he said.

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking. Ski jackets were reviewed on the following: weather protection, temperature regulation, features, versatility, and safety technology.

Ski helmets were reviewed on the following: branding, testing, fitting system, venting, weight, construction, compatibility, versatility, style, audio system, warranty, and reviews.

All mountain skis were reviewed on the following: sidecut, core, construction style, profile, and tips

All mountain skis reviewed in the article are as follows:

Volkl M5 Mantra

Brand: Volkl; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire Rossignol Experience

Brand: Rossignol; Hometown: Park City, Utah Blizzard Rustler

Brand: Blizzard Sports; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire Kastle FX 95

Brand: Kastle; Hometown: Vail, Colorado Salomon QST 99

Brand: Salomon; Hometown: Ogden, Utah Atomic Vantage 97 ti

Brand: K2 Sports; Hometown: Ogden, Utah Elan Ripstick Black Edition

Brand: Elan Skis; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire Nordica Enforcer 100

Brand: Nordica; Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire Pinnacle 105 Skis

Brand: K2 Sports, Hometown: Seattle, Washington Head Kore 93

Brand: HEAD UK; Hometown: Boulder, CO

Ski helmets reviewed in the article are as follows:

Vantage

Brand: Smith Optics; Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho Mod5

Brand: Oakley ; Hometown: Lake Forest, California Ledge MIPS

Brand: Giro Sport Design; Hometown: Scotts Valley, California MTN Lab

Brand: Salomon, Hometown: Ogden, Utah Obex SPIN

Brand: POC Sports, Hometown: Park City, Utah Grimnir II TE MIPS Helmet

Brand: Sweet Protection /Active Brands AS, Hometown: Oslo, Norway Anon Nova Helmet + MIPS

Brand: Burton, Hometown: Burlington, VT Revent

Brand: Atomic; Hometown: Ogden, Utah Diversion

Brand: K2 Sports; Hometown: Seattle, Washington Winter Watts

Brand: Bern Unlimited; Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Ski jackets reviewed in the article are as follows:

Helly Hansen Alpha 3.0

Brand: Helly Hansen; Hometown: Sumner, Washington Patagonia 3-In-1 Snowshot Jacket

Brand: Patagonia; Hometown: Ventura, California Arc'teryx Sabre LT Jacket

Brand: Arc'teryx; Hometown: Ogden, Utah Outdoor Research Hemispheres Jacket

Brand: Outdoor Research; Hometown: Seattle, Washington Spyder Leader GTX Jacket

Brand: Spyder Active Sports; Hometown: Boulder, Colorado Columbia Whirlibird III Interchange Jacket

Brand: Columbia ; Hometown: Portland, Oregon The North Face ThermoBall Snow Triclimate Jacket

Brand: North Face; Hometown: Alameda, California Arc'teryx Macai Jacket

Brand: Arc'teryx; Hometown: Ogden, Utah Black Diamond Mission Ski Shell

Brand: Black Diamond Equipment; Hometown: Holladay, Utah Outdoor Research Skyward II Jacket

Brand: Black Diamond Equipment; Hometown: Holladay, Utah

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-jackets/

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-helmets/

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-all-mountain-skis/

