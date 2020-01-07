﻿RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Down Comforters and Weighted Blankets

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new down comforter is the finishing touch your bedroom needs, keeping you warm and cozy while helping you get the sleep you need to stay happy and healthy all winter long. And while weighted blankets have been used for quite some time to help treat issues like anxiety and ADHD, weighted blankets help everyone stay toasty warm and get better sleep.

"The right down comforter or weighted blanket helps anyone sleep better," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "Our rankings do the homework for you, sorting through all the comforters and weighted blankets on the market to help you find just what you're looking for."

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking, with an emphasis on blankets and comforters at a variety of price points.

Weighted blankets were reviewed on the following factors: health, durability, size, weight, softness, weight distribution, coolness, fair price, sleep trial, and eco-friendliness.

Down comforters were reviewed on the following factors: cost, brand, material used, thread count, fill power, construction, popularity, customer ratings, and reviews.

Down comforters making the ranking are as follows:

1. Alberta Euro Down Comforter

Brand: Alberta, Hometown: La Crosse, WI

2. Buffy Cloud Comforter

Brand: Buffy, Hometown: New York City, NY

3. Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter

Brand: Brooklinen, Hometown: New York City, NY

4. Snowe Down Comforter

Brand: Snowe, Hometown: New York City, NY

5. Box Stitched Down Alternative Comforter

Brand: Utopia Bedding, Hometown: New York City, NY

6. Beckham Hotel Collection 1800 Series Duvet Insert

Brand: Beckham Luxury Linens, Hometown: n/a

7. Parachute Down Duvet Insert

Brand: Parachute, Hometown: Venice, California

8. The Supreme Goose Down Comforter

Brand: Crane & Canopy, Hometown: California

9. Organic Down Comforter

Brand: Sol Organics, Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

10. Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert

Brand: Tuft & Needle, Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Weighted blankets making the ranking are as follows:

1. Baloo's Weighted Blanket

Brand: Baloo, Hometown: New York City, NY

2. The Napper

Brand: Bearaby, Hometown: New York City, NY

3. The New Gravity Cooling Blanket

Brand: Gravity, Hometown: New York City, NY

4. YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket

Brand: YnM, Hometown: n/a

5. Quility Premium Weighted Blanket

Brand: Quility, Hometown: n/a

6. Chilla Deluxe Weighted Blanket

Brand: Chilla, Hometown: n/a

7. Reviv Weighted Blanket

Brand: Reviv, Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

8. H&H Weighted Blanket

Brand: Holden & Hay, Hometown: Boulder, CO

9. The Mela Comfort Weighted Blanket

Brand: Mela Comfort, Hometown: Sheridan, WY

10. CuteKing Weighted Blanket

Brand: CuteKing, Hometown: n/a

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-weighted-blankets/

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-down-comforters/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

