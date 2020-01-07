RAVE Reviews Ranks the Best Down Comforters and Weighted Blankets
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new down comforter is the finishing touch your bedroom needs, keeping you warm and cozy while helping you get the sleep you need to stay happy and healthy all winter long. And while weighted blankets have been used for quite some time to help treat issues like anxiety and ADHD, weighted blankets help everyone stay toasty warm and get better sleep.
"The right down comforter or weighted blanket helps anyone sleep better," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "Our rankings do the homework for you, sorting through all the comforters and weighted blankets on the market to help you find just what you're looking for."
A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking, with an emphasis on blankets and comforters at a variety of price points.
Weighted blankets were reviewed on the following factors: health, durability, size, weight, softness, weight distribution, coolness, fair price, sleep trial, and eco-friendliness.
Down comforters were reviewed on the following factors: cost, brand, material used, thread count, fill power, construction, popularity, customer ratings, and reviews.
Down comforters making the ranking are as follows:
1. Alberta Euro Down Comforter
Brand: Alberta, Hometown: La Crosse, WI
2. Buffy Cloud Comforter
Brand: Buffy, Hometown: New York City, NY
3. Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
Brand: Brooklinen, Hometown: New York City, NY
4. Snowe Down Comforter
Brand: Snowe, Hometown: New York City, NY
5. Box Stitched Down Alternative Comforter
Brand: Utopia Bedding, Hometown: New York City, NY
6. Beckham Hotel Collection 1800 Series Duvet Insert
Brand: Beckham Luxury Linens, Hometown: n/a
7. Parachute Down Duvet Insert
Brand: Parachute, Hometown: Venice, California
8. The Supreme Goose Down Comforter
Brand: Crane & Canopy, Hometown: California
9. Organic Down Comforter
Brand: Sol Organics, Hometown: Minneapolis, MN
10. Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert
Brand: Tuft & Needle, Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Weighted blankets making the ranking are as follows:
1. Baloo's Weighted Blanket
Brand: Baloo, Hometown: New York City, NY
2. The Napper
Brand: Bearaby, Hometown: New York City, NY
3. The New Gravity Cooling Blanket
Brand: Gravity, Hometown: New York City, NY
4. YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket
Brand: YnM, Hometown: n/a
5. Quility Premium Weighted Blanket
Brand: Quility, Hometown: n/a
6. Chilla Deluxe Weighted Blanket
Brand: Chilla, Hometown: n/a
7. Reviv Weighted Blanket
Brand: Reviv, Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
8. H&H Weighted Blanket
Brand: Holden & Hay, Hometown: Boulder, CO
9. The Mela Comfort Weighted Blanket
Brand: Mela Comfort, Hometown: Sheridan, WY
10. CuteKing Weighted Blanket
Brand: CuteKing, Hometown: n/a
